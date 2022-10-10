SPANGLISH MOVIES PRESENTS FREE COLOR, THE FASCINATING STORY OF COLOR GENIUS CARLOS CRUZ-DIEZ
FREE COLOR IN SELECT THEATERS THIS FRIDAY OCTOBER 14
Color has free will. It doesn’t need form to exist”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanglish Movies alongside Tondero Distribution announced the theatrical release of Free Color, the magical documentary about the Venezuelan kinetic Master Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, who at the age of 94 embarks on a quest that took his breath away until the end of his days: to release color from form. Free Color premieres in select theaters October 14th.
— Carlos Cruz-Diez
The documentary, directed by founder of the Atom Cinema movement Alberto Arvelo, features actor Edgar Ramirez and music composed by the director of the LA Philharmonic and the Paris Opera, Gustavo Dudamel, Nascuy Linares, Devendra Banhart, Alvaro Paiva-Bimbo, and Sebastián Arvelo.
“It is an immense privilege to be able to sit down and talk about art and life with a 95-year-old man. But if that person had a life as unique and luminous as Carlos Cruz-Diez, that privilege becomes an inspiration and a revelation,” affirmed Alberto Arvelo. “Free Color is a visual journey into the bowels of color itself, wherever we find it: in a street in Paris, a sunset in Venezuela, in a sunflower field, a constellation, in the reflection of a bottle or... in an incredible work of art dreamed by Carlos Cruz-Diez,” he concluded.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to bring the magical work of Carlos Cruz-Diez, a man I deeply admire, to a larger audience. The acquisition of the documentary was a no brainer for us. It is a deeply moving and transfixing film that has the rare capacity to not only educate, but to inspire. You’ll leave the theater wanting to tackle every dream and idea you ever had,” said Gustavo R. Aparicio, CEO of Spanglish Movies.
The cast of Free Color is rounded out by Seamus Blackey, physical creator of the Xbox Original and CEO of Light & Hologram, Ana Asenjo, doctor in Quantum Physics who both played an important role in the search for the projection of color without canvas or form due to their relationship with art and science. It also features Spyridon Michalakis, Jonathan Cohen, art curator Mari Carmen Ramírez, the Master’s children Adriana Cruz Delgado and Carlos Cruz Delgado and his grandchild, Gabriel Cruz Mendoza who also executive produced. It was produced by Gabriela Camejo and Paula Manzanedo-Schmit and co-produced by David G. Azoulay, Joe Torres and Gabriel Zalzman. Free Color is a production by Karibanna Content in association with Articruz in co-production with Hapax & Tres Cinematografía.
Running Time: 67 Minutes
Nationality: USA, Venezuela, France
