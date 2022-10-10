Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market to Reach $4.88 Billion by 2030 | Antworks, Automation Anywhere Inc., Atos SE

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global robotic process automation (RPA) in financial services market size was valued at $0.34 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market such as market demand & forecast and qualitative and quantitative information. The qualitative data of market report includes pricing analysis, key regulations, macroeconomic factors, microeconomic factors, key impacting factors, company share analysis, market dynamics & challenges, strategic growth initiatives, and competition intelligence.

Key Players Analysis:

The major players profiled in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market report include, Antworks, Automation Anywhere Inc., Atos SE, Blue Prism Limited, IBM, Kofax Inc., NICE SYSTEMS, Protiviti Inc., UiPath, and WorkFusion, Inc.

Top winning strategies are analyzed by performing a thorough study of the leading players in the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market. Comprehensive analysis of recent developments and growth curves of various companies help to understand the growth strategies adopted by them and their potential effect on the market. The analysis indicates the performance potential of a firm in the market with respect to its competitors. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share. The companies were evaluated depending on annual reports, SEC filings, and press releases.

The study cracks market demand in 15+ high-growth markets in the regions. Region wise, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market share has been studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. In term of quantitative analysis, AMR offers market sizing in terms value. Furthermore, the study covers market forecast till 2030 along with its compound annual growth rate at segment and country level. Along with this, key market trends and Y-O-Y are covered under the same section/analysis.

Key Data Points Included in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Report

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market analysis covers detailed information pertaining to industry and major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

Segmental and Competition Dashboard

In the segmental analysis chapter, the report provides key trends, dynamics, qualitative and quantitative information related to each product segment. The report segments the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market based on financial services, distribution channel. This analysis will be covered at regional and country level for current and estimated years, i.e., 2021–2030.

Competition dashboard offers key information related to market structure and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market share analysis for top players. Along with this, company profiles will be covered under same section, which includes company description, financial analysis, and key developments. The report further features these companies in the competitive landscape chapter, which covers product/service mapping of top players, competitive dashboard, competitive heat map, and key developments between forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Customer Account Management

Fraud Prevention

Reporting & Invoice Automation

Account Opening & KYC

Others

By End User

Banks

Credit Unions

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

