Industry and Executive Leader Grant Eckert Joins Beyond Finance in Newly Created Role

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation’s leading debt resolution companies, looks to expand national awareness to help more people who want help to move beyond debt. The company understood it needed a proven leader for that growth, so its executive leadership created a Chief Marketing Officer position and hired Grant Eckert to fill it.



Eckert brings more than two decades of marketing experience and 10 of those years in the financial services industry. As an executive leader at J.G. Wentworth and Chief Marketing Officer at National Debt Relief, he learned how to reach and care for vulnerable individuals overwhelmed by debt.

“I had a specific point-of-view into the emotional needs and financial assistance of clients struggling with debt,” said Eckert. “Beyond Finance is the first organization in the debt resolution industry to focus on a client’s mental health while entering a program. That makes me proud I made this choice and eager to do whatever I can to help our clients.”

The Houston-based debt resolution company works with certified financial therapists to help improve their client's relationships with finances. Additionally, they work with a pioneering psychologist, Dr. Galen Buckwalter, who deals specifically with psychometrics. His findings allow Beyond Finance to establish a roadmap to help people struggling with Acute Financial Stress .

“There is no more qualified person to take charge of Beyond Finance than someone who has led this charge before with success,” said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli . “Clients have options to help them deal with mounting debt, and with Grant, we have a stronger ability to reach those individuals than ever before.”

In addition to shaping the overall business marketing strategy, Eckert will leverage his insights into creating awareness and establishing trust with consumers, many of whom have anxiety over managing their unsecured debt. With Eckert’s guidance, Beyond Finance looks to continue making strides to help its clients holistically.

“I have heard too many myths about debt resolution or debt settlement,” Eckert said. “That’s our goal at Beyond Finance–to educate others about an essential service that has rescued millions of Americans from declaring bankruptcy and helping them pay back what they can.”

Eckert graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts and obtained his MBA from Lehigh University. He will be based in Beyond Finance’s Chicago office.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the largest, most successful, and influential debt resolution organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt resolution programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt. In June 2020, it merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company it is today. They have additional offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

Shawn Paul Wood

Director of Communications

817.307.0807