Global Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Names Spire Solutions as its Exclusive Value-Added Distributor in the Middle East and Africa

/EIN News/ -- Spire to provide eSentire’s award-winning 24/7 Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response Services across the regions through its channel partners



WATERLOO, Ontario and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GITEX GLOBAL 2022 -- eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced its exclusive partnership with Dubai-based Spire Solutions , a preferred cybersecurity solutions provider and top value-added distributor servicing the Middle East and Africa. Spire is now offering its channel partners – inclusive of MSPs, MSSPs, VARs and its reseller community – eSentire’s award-winning multi-signal MDR and Incident Response services across multiple specialized verticals including government, finance and banking, insurance, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications.

eSentire protects over 1,500 organizations, across 35 industries, operating in more than 80 countries from known and unknown cyber threats. In addition to security operations leadership in threat investigation and response and as a further value-add to Spire’s customers and partners, eSentire’s on demand 24/7 Incident Response retainer with the world’s fastest threat suppression commitment, guaranteeing a 4-hour threat suppression Service Level Agreement (SLA), anywhere in the world, will be made available across the regions.

“The Middle East (ME) and Africa are two of the fastest growing economies in the world and we’re proud to exclusively partner with Spire in these regions to distribute our security services and put businesses ahead of disruption together. Spire has a proven track record of providing best-in-class security solutions and investing in both technology and infrastructure to service the dynamic demands of ME and African organizations,” said Piers Morgan, Vice President, EMEA and International, eSentire. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to investing in our collaborative e3 ecosystem and represents another step forward in our international expansion plans. Together, eSentire and Spire will provide customers and partners across the ME and Africa unmatched security services, instant value and advanced expertise as they improve their cyber resilience. We are honored to act as an extension of the Spire team who share our commitment to personally protecting the organizations entrusted to us, as we demonstrate day in and day out, ‘An Attack On You Is An Attack On Us.’”

Respected globally for its commitment to customer service and community intelligence, eSentire has been recognized as the MDR leader across peer-to-peer software review site G2 , and the top pure play MDR provider on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Global MSSP Ranking in 2022.

Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President of Spire Solutions, said “Organizations in our region find it challenging to manage cyber risks and contain threats, and the scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals isn’t helping the cause. We are honored to partner with eSentire to address these challenges and enable our channel partners and end-user customers to benefit from industry-leading time-to-value in threat detection and complete response, with a Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) active security threats of less than 15 minutes.”

This strategic partnership is being celebrated at GITEX GLOBAL 2022 , taking place this week at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. To learn more, please visit eSentire at CC1-16 in Concourse 1 and the Spire Solutions team at H2-B1.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1,500+ organizations in 80+ countries, representing 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business-disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire .

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading and multiple awards winning value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). With a key focus on solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.