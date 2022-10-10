iCleanse Secures $1.5 Million Debt Investment From Enhanced Capital and Adds Pioneering Advertising and Digital Media Industry Expert Matt Ryan to Its Board of Advisors

The investment enables the leading device disinfection and Digital Out of Home media company to accelerate growth and develop additional roadmap innovations by expanding its disinfection product portfolio.

/EIN News/ -- Avon, Connecticut, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCleanse, the leading device disinfection and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media company, today announced completion of $1.5 Million Debt Investment by Enhanced Capital, a firm with a process deeply rooted in achieving impact through meaningful and quantifiable investments that benefit both communities and investors. iCleanse's product Swift UV, launched in 2022, features leap-frog technology that betters communities through improved disinfection. The product received fast adoption in multiple industries, including retail and healthcare, by enabling business owners to provide free and fast 15-second phone disinfection services in high-traffic areas. It also provides an additional revenue stream through Swift UV's innovative display screen and advertising platform. iCleanse will further strengthen its position as the leader in device disinfection and next-generation DOOH over the next 18 months with its plans to ship more than 5,000 Swift UV units.

Building on iCleanse's latest success, the company also announced the addition to its Board of Advisors, an internationally recognized marketing, advertising and digital media expert with more than 30 years of experience. Matt Ryan brings tremendous value to the iCleanse board with his expertise and perspectives. Ryan brings decades of leadership experience as the CEO of digital service firms, global brands and agencies. He is presently CEO of Roth Ryan Hayes one of the leading agency search and consulting firms globally. iCleanse's assembly of experts on its Board of Advisors represents a turning point within the device disinfection and DOOH industries. In addition to Ryan, the board includes Bert Getz, Director and Co-Chief Executive Office of Globe Corporation; Eric Rosow, CEO of Diameter Health; Alan Kersey, CEO of CytoVeris and Michael Kalman, Founder and CEO of MediaCrossing Inc.

"We are proud to partner with serial entrepreneur and Connecticut native Chris Allen and his excellent team at iCleanse, a disinfection leader trusted at over 100 hospitals and retail locations across the country," said Mark Slusar, Managing Partner at Enhanced Capital. Enhanced Capital's investment is provided through the InvestCT program, a public-private partnership to create and retain jobs in Connecticut.

"iCleanse sits uniquely at the intersection of consumer demand for increased hygiene delivered effortlessly and the modern marketer's desire to find value-added means to communicate with them," said Matt Ryan. "iCleanse is in a great position to add valuable real estate to active retail media organizations; as well as to communicate at retail with earnest health conscience consumers for others. I feel fortunate to be helping an A-team with the wind at their back."

"Enhanced Capital's commitment to supporting the growth of iCleanse validates the fact that we have quickly become a disruptor in the device disinfection and DOOH space in only two years," said Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. "Our ability to consistently innovate has been driven by the challenges we see most businesses are facing right now. Swift UV is a lucrative product for business owners. It provides access to massive revenue stream potential without any additional work through advertising sales. As a renowned expert in the advertising, marketing and digital media space, Matt brings an unparalleled level of experience to the iCleanse board that will enable us to continue to innovate. We are uniquely positioned to provide business owners with access to new and consistent revenue streams during periods of inflation, recession or prosperity."

In 2020, entrepreneur Chris Allen acquired ReadyDock, an established force in the UV-C hospital disinfection space since 2015. Allen re-branded the company as iCleanse and quickly transformed it into the leading device disinfection and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media company it is today. iCleanse's specialty is fast and chemical-free UV-C disinfection for mobile devices in high-traffic areas. The company's first-of-its-kind product, Swift UV, features a display screen and advertising platform that allows the business owner to offer mobile device disinfection while simultaneously monetizing traffic. More than 100 hospitals, organizations and retail locations nationwide use iCleanse for its original, fast and patented solution, while trusting its reliable and touchless UV disinfection.

