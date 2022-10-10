Global Immunohistochemistry Market to Surpass US$ 2,448.93 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global immunohistochemistry market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,463.69 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immunohistochemistry Market:

Key trends in market include launches and approvals of novel products, and collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in the immunohistochemistry market growth.

For instance, in January 2021, Diaceutics PLC, a company that offers diagnostic tracking, laboratory mapping, testing, and other services, announced a strategic partnership with Canadian Pathology Quality Assurance, a non-profit organization, in order to boost the development of Neurotrophic Tropomyosin Receptor Kinase (NTRK) IHC proficiency testing

Moreover, in December 2021, BioGenex, a company that designs, develops and commercializes molecular pathology systems for tumor diagnosis, prognosis, precision medicine, and life science research, announced the launch of three new primary immunohistochemistry (IHC) antibodies for cancer diagnosis. These include CD8A, CD56, and CD163.

Key players operating in the global immunohistochemistry market are focusing on the investment in clinical trials and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, according to data published on clinicaltrials.gov in 2021, out of the total number of globally registered clinical trials, around 32% of the trials are registered in the U.S. Such high number of clinical studies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global immunohistochemistry market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, owing to new product launches. For instance, In January 2021, Roche, a healthcare company, launched the CE-IVD automated digital pathology algorithms, uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis and uPath HER 2 (4B5) image analysis for the diagnosis of breast cancer. The image analysis algorithms facilitate the quick determination of whether the tumors are positive for HER2 biomarkers.

Among product, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to a number of product launches. For instance, in August 2020, Biocare Medical LLC, an innovator in automated immunohistochemistry (IHC) instrumentation, announced the launch of TIGIT monoclonal antibody for immunohistochemical applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immunohistochemistry market include Merck, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technologies, Inc., Bio SB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abcam plc., Eagle Bioscience, Inc., Bio-Techne, Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc., and BioGenex

Market Segmentation:

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Product: Antibodies Consumables Equipment

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Application: In Vitro Diagnostic Applications Research Applications Others

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes Others

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



