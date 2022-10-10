Immunomic Therapeutics Announces Presentation on Nucleic Acid-Based UNITE® Vaccine Platform at Vaccines Summit 2022

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., ("ITI"), a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of LAMP-mediated nucleic acid-based immunotherapy announced today that it will present at the Vaccines Summit 2022 at the Sheraton Reston Hotel in Reston, VA on October 11-13. Associate Director, Vaccine Discovery, Wei Shen, Ph.D., will present a talk entitled, "Nucleic Acid-Based UNITE® Vaccine Platform Provides Novel Treatment Options for Unmet Medical Needs in Oncology, Allergy and Infectious Diseases," at 2:00PM EDT on October 13, 2022.

Presentation details are as follows:

Presenter: Dr. Wei Shen, Ph.D.

Title: Nucleic Acid-Based UNITE® Vaccine Platform Provides Novel Treatment Options for Unmet Medical Needs in Oncology, Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 2:00PM EDT

Where: Room A

About UNITE®

ITI's investigational UNITE® platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, leverages the ability to engineer chimeric proteins, directing antigen presenting cells to present antigens to the immune system through a targeted pathway and driving a robust immune response. UNITE® vaccines are distinct in that they combine two components: nucleic acid constructs that encode a specific antigen and an endogenous Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein (LAMP-1) sequence. The UNITE® platform harnesses LAMP-1 as a means of presenting the vaccine target to the immune system, resulting in antibody production, inflammatory cytokine release, and establishing critical immunological memory, something that other vaccine approaches commonly lack. This approach could put UNITE® technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in multiple indications, including cancer, human allergy, animal health, and infectious disease. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP-1 nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and used to create immune responses in tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of vaccines through its proprietary technology platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE®), which is designed to utilize the body's natural biochemistry to develop vaccines that generate broad immune responses. UNITE® has a robust history of applications in various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, oncology, allergy, and autoimmune diseases. ITI is primarily focused on applying the UNITE® platform to oncology, where it could potentially have broad applications, including antigen-derived antibodies as biologics. The Company has built a pipeline leveraging UNITE® with programs in oncology, animal health, infectious disease, and allergy. ITI maintains its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.immunomix.com.

