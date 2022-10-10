Virtual Vocations Kicks Off 7th Annual National Work and Family Month Celebration: 'Quit the Hustle, Embrace Remote Work'

For the seventh year in a row, Virtual Vocations is celebrating National Work and Family Month with the release of new and exclusive resources to help jobseekers find success in their quests for flexible, remote work.

This National Work and Family Month, one of the web's leading all-remote job boards is helping jobseekers leave hustle culture behind and embrace flexible, remote work.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, Virtual Vocations will be marking its seventh annual celebration of National Work and Family Month with a 72-hour event featuring the release of new and exclusive content for jobseekers, a live career coaching session, limited-time discounts, giveaways, and more.

According to Virtual Vocations CEO and co-founder Laura Spawn, this year's event aims to further the company's mission of connecting jobseekers with flexible work options and position remote work as a solution to a rising trend: quiet quitting.

"The uncertainty of the last several years has led professionals across industries to shift their priorities and pursue a better balance between their work and home lives. For many, that means embracing flexibility in where and how they work, and clocking out at the end of the day without feeling guilty about being offline," Spawn said. "It's not quietly quitting—it's quitting the hustle culture. Remote work can help you do that."

This week, Virtual Vocations' certified career coaches will dig even deeper in a live webinar discussing the downsides of hustle culture and sharing ways remote work can help mitigate burnout and eliminate the need to join the "quiet quitting" trend.

Presented by Virtual Vocations' Career Services Division Manager Holly Leyva and resume writer and career coach Paige Judnich, "Quiet Quitting: How to Leave Hustle Culture and Work Remotely" is available free to registered Virtual Vocations members and will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Virtual Vocations is also asking both jobseekers and professionals who currently work remotely to share their takes on hustle culture and "quiet quitting" for its annual National Work and Family Month survey.

Those who complete the survey by Friday, Oct. 14 will be entered to win one of three prize packages, each of which features resources designed to make it easier for jobseekers to find success in their quests for flexible work. That includes:



A premium subscription to Virtual Vocations;

An Amazon gift card; and,

A resume review or rewrite by a certified resume writer.

For a limited time, Virtual Vocations will also be offering discounts of up to 40% off new premium memberships—which allow users full access to tens of thousands of all-remote job listings—as well as up to 30% off Virtual Vocations career services, including expert resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn profile writing and personalized career coaching for remote jobseekers.

To learn more about Virtual Vocations' 2022 National Work and Family Month event and find out how you can take advantage of these offers and join in the celebration, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/remote-work-events/national-work-and-family-month/

Follow along on social media with the hashtags #NWFM2022 and #EmbraceRemote.

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

