Nuevo León, Mexico to Host the First-Ever Future Mobility Fair in the Americas in June 2023

In recent years, Nuevo León, Mexico's capital of industry, has made significant efforts to position itself as a leading destination for foreign investment in green automotive technology.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 10, 2022

In recent years, Nuevo León, Mexico's capital of industry, has made significant efforts to position itself as a leading destination for foreign investment in green automotive technology. As a result, the state will host the first-ever Future Mobility exhibition and summit to take place in the Americas in June 2023. The event will address topics including electromobility, smart transportation, new energy vehicles, infrastructure, and sustainable logistics.

The event is part of an agreement between the Government of the State of Nuevo León, through the Ministry of Economy, and the German company Deutsche Messe, which seeks to strengthen Nuevo León's capital city of Monterrey as a global hub for smart mobility.

"In the not-so-distant future, gas-powered cars will no longer be necessary as they once were, so it is a crucial time to support corporations helping to propel projects focused on mass transit, electric vehicles, and green technology," said Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda. "We are honored to bring the top minds in these areas together in our state for this important gathering."

In addition to discussing the future of transportation and mobility, conference delegates will have the chance to learn about all Monterrey has to offer visitors and residents alike, including museums, traditional architecture, outdoors and adventure, and more.

For more information on investing in Nuevo León, visit investmonterrey.com.

