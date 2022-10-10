DuPont Announces New Global Portfolio of Kevlar® Engineered Yarns

Kevlar® engineered yarns help deliver comfortable, multi-hazard hand protection that workers demand.

DuPont Personal Protection today announced the launch of a new portfolio of patented DuPont™ Kevlar® engineered yarns, which combine cut and heat-resistant soft-spun Kevlar® materials, high-strength inorganic yarns, and elastic stretch-core yarns.

Hand injuries continue to present a significant risk to workers across industries. Selecting the appropriate protection for the task, while ensuring hand or arm protection is comfortable to wear, is key to enabling safety compliance in the workplace. Through the development of personal protective equipment solutions made with Kevlar® engineered yarns, it is now possible to address multiple levels of protection without compromising on comfort and dexterity.

Kevlar® engineered yarns can provide industry leading multi-hazard protection against cut, heat, flame, and electric arc hazards. This versatility is key to providing hand and arm protection which can be used across a range job tasks and industries.

The use of Kevlar® engineered yarns helps enable manufacturers to increase the level of protection without significantly increasing weight and thickness. The materials are also designed to help deliver enhanced breathability and moisture management. These characteristics can contribute to greater comfort and dexterity across a variety of industries, from automotive to manufacturing and utilities.

"We're excited to launch this new line of innovative and multi-hazard Kevlar® engineered yarns. It provides our Kevlar® licensee partners access to a portfolio that includes a range of protection benefits as well as affordability levels," said Joel DeNardis, global marketing leader, Kevlar® Industrials. "Our mission is to provide innovative technology and protection solutions. Every day we strive to deliver the hand and arm protection workers need so they can do their job comfortably and safely, enabling them to go home to their friends, families, and loved ones in the same way they came to work."

To address specific needs across industries, the Kevlar® engineered yarns portfolio delivers next-generation performance across 3 new brands – Kevlar® Xtreme, Kevlar® Comfort, and Kevlar® Essential yarns.



Kevlar® Xtreme is for workers facing the most high-risk hazards, and helps deliver unmatched multi-hazard protection against cut, heat, flame and arc flash hazards.

Kevlar® Comfort engineered yarns help provide the best comfort, soft touch and dexterity without sacrificing cut and heat protection.

Kevlar® Essential engineered yarns help provide reliable and affordable cut and heat protection with superior breathability for use in lighter duty applications

DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber – with its lightweight, durable, and extraordinary strength – is used to make a variety of PPE solutions that provide both mechanical and thermal resistance. For more than 50 years, DuPont has continuously taken on new challenges, with our technical staff driving innovation and working on a range of new opportunities through collaborations with communities, industrial manufacturers and governments. We continue to deliver the strength, durability and performance of Kevlar® to those who need reliable PPE solutions. Kevlar® pushes boundaries and defies obstacles every day, so that everyone can get home safely.

