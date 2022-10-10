AGB Welcomes Inaugural Vice President for Culture and Talent Development

30-year HR veteran Larry L. Robertson Jr. will join the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges to implement new culture, talent retention, and DEI strategies.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) October 10, 2022

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) announced today that Larry L. Robertson Jr. is joining the association as its inaugural vice president for culture and talent development. His selection signals a crucial step forward in attracting, developing, and retaining AGB's most important asset: an inclusive, passionate, educated, and dedicated staff. AGB is the premier organization advocating strategic board governance in higher education.

"I am thrilled to be joining AGB," said Robertson. "I come from the world of associations—I know how important it is that nonprofit organizations can recruit and retain outstanding talent. I am a proponent of ‘culture on purpose,' and I'm excited to assist AGB in further developing strategies and tools to shape its culture in a hybrid environment."

Robertson will lead efforts to ensure that AGB is a great place to work, grow, and thrive. He will create an integrated culture and talent development strategy that includes furthering the "One AGB" culture, generating role-specific career pathing, and developing well-rounded onboarding and professional development programs to drive the association's strategic outcomes.

Robertson will also play a major role in collaborating with staff to weave justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion (JDE&I) throughout AGB's policies and practices. JDE&I features heavily in AGB's current organizational strategies and informs operations, meetings, and association goals.

Robertson has more than 30 years of experience in human resources. Prior to AGB, Robertson served as senior vice president, HR & belonging at the American Institute of Architects (AIA). There, Robertson created the organization's first Strategic People Plan, developed the Dialogue for Success performance management process, and formed AIA's first Belonging Community of Practice, a group that worked to remove barriers to inclusion and belonging at the office. Before his time with AIA, Robertson worked at other nonprofit associations including the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and Rotary International.

Robertson received the DCA Live 2022 HR Leader of the Year Award. He is a Senior Certified Professional of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and a Certified Association Executive of the American Society of Association Executives. He also has a certification in strategic workforce planning from the Human Capital Institute. He is expected to receive his doctorate of education (EdD) in organizational leadership, learning, and innovation in 2023.

"I am excited for Larry to join the AGB team to strengthen AGB as an employer of choice and develop the team's member-focused capacities," said Henry Stoever, AGB president and CEO. "He has proven leadership skills, a collaborative mindset, and deep experience developing people, teams, and cultures. Larry is going to be a big part in further strengthening our culture in the years to come."

About AGB

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) is the premier membership organization that strengthens higher education governing boards and the strategic roles they serve within their organizations. Through our vast library of resources, educational events, and consulting services, and more than 100 years of experience, we empower 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations to navigate complex issues, implement leading practices, streamline operations, and govern with confidence. AGB is the trusted resource for board members, chief executives, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18946578.htm