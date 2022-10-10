PUBLICATION OF SASOL FINANCING'S ZAR 15 000 000 000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Issuer has received approval from the JSE Limited in terms of its ZAR 15 000 000 000 Domestic Medium-Term Note Programme Memorandum (the "Programme Memorandum"). The Programme Memorandum is available for inspection at the registered office of the Issuer and can also be accessed on the Company's website via the following link: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/debt-investors.

The Programme Memorandum will also be made available for inspection on the JSE's website at www.jse.co.za.

