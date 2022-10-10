Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,691 in the last 365 days.

PUBLICATION OF SASOL FINANCING'S ZAR 15 000 000 000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Issuer has received approval from the JSE Limited in terms of its ZAR 15 000 000 000 Domestic Medium-Term Note Programme Memorandum (the "Programme Memorandum"). The Programme Memorandum is available for inspection at the registered office of the Issuer and can also be accessed on the Company's website via the following link: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/debt-investors.

The Programme Memorandum will also be made available for inspection on the JSE's website at www.jse.co.za.

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
investor.relations@sasol.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publication-of-sasol-financings-zar-15-000-000-000-domestic-medium-term-note-programme-301644726.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

You just read:

PUBLICATION OF SASOL FINANCING'S ZAR 15 000 000 000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.