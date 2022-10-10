Pampered Chef Launches the Recipe for Weeknight Wins: New Brilliance Nonstick Cookware Collection and Limited Edition TasteBuds Box with Celebrity Nutritionist Joy Bauer

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company empowering mealtime wins for home cooks for more than 40 years, recently launched a new Fall 2022 collection featuring the Brilliance Nonstick Cookware Collection - a 10-piece high-performance cookware line that looks great, cooks great and cleans up like a dream.

Available in a new ‘Brilliant Blue' hue, these skillets, saucepans and stock pots were thoughtfully designed to inspire kitchen confidence with a combination of stylish design, durability and convenient features. Created for everyday use and easy clean-up, the cookware is made with a three-coat Premium Nonstick interior. Convenient features include: pour spouts on saucepans to reduce drips and messes, straining lids to eliminate the need for a colander, flared rims for easy gliding, and high walls, perfect for one pot meals. Even better, these pieces are dishwasher-safe, oven-friendly, and can be used on any stovetop, including induction.

"When shopping for cookware, today's customers had only two options — either choose fun-colored, aesthetically-pleasing cookware that performs well on Instagram but doesn't stand up to daily use in the kitchen or choose a higher quality legacy brand that prioritizes function over form," said Megan Hemme, senior product manager for Pampered Chef. "With Brilliance Nonstick Cookware, Pampered Chef provides a new option that marries both style and function and inspires home cooks to create everyday weeknight meal wins."

The full collection is available to purchase from a Pampered Chef consultant and online at PamperedChef.com:

8.5" Nonstick Fry Pan ($65)

10" Nonstick Fry Pan ($95)

2qt Nonstick Saucepan ($110)

4qt Nonstick Saucepan ($145)

5qt Nonstick Sauté Pan ($165)

8qt Nonstick Stock Pot ($185)

2-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($160)

5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($375)

Pampered Chef x Joy Bauer

To further inspire home cooks, Pampered Chef collaborated with celebrity nutritionist Joy Bauer, who created three exclusive entrée recipes in her signature style—simple and nutritious—featuring Pampered Chef seasonings for TasteBuds subscribers. TasteBuds subscriptions offer customers a monthly kit with seasoning blends and new recipes to inspire mealtimes.

"I've been a fan of Pampered Chef for years, so when I got the opportunity to partner with them on an exclusive TasteBuds collaboration, I jumped at the chance! Their feel-good mission fits perfectly with mine; to make cooking easier for home chefs, to build confidence in the kitchen and to bring families together over delicious meals," said Joy Bauer.

The November TasteBuds box features three better-for-you recipes (think classic and crave-worthy comfort foods), each with a corresponding seasoning blend, including one that's available exclusively in this box. The box is available for order here through October 16.

Joy Bauer will be a guest host of Pampered Chef's Test Kitchen Live virtual cooking experience, where she will share nutritious versions of crowd-favorite dishes for holiday entertaining. Guests can get a front row seat to the event, which takes place November 9 at 7:00 p.m. CST, by contacting their Pampered Chef consultant or finding one at PamperedChef.com.

ABOUT PAMPERED CHEF

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com and follow Pampered Chef on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT JOY BAUER

Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, CDN, is a world-renowned health and wellness expert, and a popular TV personality in the United States and Canada. Joy is the official nutritionist for the New York City Ballet and the creator of Joybauer.com. She is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 14 Bestselling books to her credit.

