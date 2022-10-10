Submit Release
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund FMN has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).


Tax-Free Dividend Per Share 



Record Date:

 Oct. 21, 2022

Ex-Dividend
Date:

  Oct. 20, 2022

Payable Date:

   Nov. 1, 2022




Amount

Change From
Previous Month

$0.041

$ --


Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.9 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301644734.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

