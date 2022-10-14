Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,792 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good to Help Families Who Book with Autism On the Seas Save Money

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Autism on The Sea Autism on the Seas (AotS) is committed to providing the most comprehensive cruise vacations conforming to the accessibility and accommodation service needs the disability community requires. www.AutismOntheSeas.com

Autism on The Sea Autism on the Seas (AotS) is committed to providing the most comprehensive cruise vacations conforming to the accessibility and accommodation service needs the disability community requires. www.AutismOntheSeas.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with cruise savings.

Want to earn travel savings thru our referral program? Book your next cruise with Autism on The Seas!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; funding work programs for kids that prepare them for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good is launching Love to Cruise for Good to save families and friends money; by rewarding referrals with travel savings.

The staffing agency will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500; enjoy travel with "Autism On The Seas."

With every successful referral that leads to a cruise saving reward; Recruiting for Good will also donate $250 to Autism on The Seas to Help Fund Volunteers’ Travel Expenses; they assist families during their vacation at sea (mindfully serving the disability community since 2007).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We are grateful to make a positive impact with Autism on The Seas. Any family that successfully makes a referral before December 15, 2022; Recruiting for Good will also reward $1000 in airfare savings."

About

Autism on the Seas (AotS) is committed to providing the most comprehensive cruise vacations conforming to the accessibility and accommodation service needs the disability community requires. www.AutismOntheSeas.com

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to Cruise for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings with The World's Best Cruises #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good to Help Families Who Book with Autism On the Seas Save Money

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.