Recruiting for Good to Help Families Who Book with Autism On the Seas Save Money
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with cruise savings.
Recruiting for Good is launching Love to Cruise for Good to save families and friends money; by rewarding referrals with travel savings.
The staffing agency will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500; enjoy travel with "Autism On The Seas."
With every successful referral that leads to a cruise saving reward; Recruiting for Good will also donate $250 to Autism on The Seas to Help Fund Volunteers’ Travel Expenses; they assist families during their vacation at sea (mindfully serving the disability community since 2007).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We are grateful to make a positive impact with Autism on The Seas. Any family that successfully makes a referral before December 15, 2022; Recruiting for Good will also reward $1000 in airfare savings."
About
Autism on the Seas (AotS) is committed to providing the most comprehensive cruise vacations conforming to the accessibility and accommodation service needs the disability community requires. www.AutismOntheSeas.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to Cruise for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings with The World's Best Cruises #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn