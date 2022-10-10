Measuring Tape Market Will Turn over 1200 Million US$ to success Revenue to reach 1610 Million US$ by 2025 Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, Market Key Facts, consumption by Regional data, Share & Trends Analysis

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Measuring Tape Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. A Measuring Tape or tape measure is a flexible ruler. It consists of a ribbon of cloth, plastic, fiber glass, or metal strip with linear-measurement markings. It is a common measuring tool. Its design allows for a measure of great length to be easily carried in pocket or toolkit and permits one to measure around curves or corners. Today it is ubiquitous, even appearing in miniature form as a keychain fob, or novelty item. Surveyors use tape measures in lengths of over 100 m (300+ ft).

Measuring Tape Market Report Contains: -

The Measuring Tape market was valued at 1200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1610 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Measuring Tape.

For industry structure analysis, the Measuring Tape industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 22 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Measuring Tape industry.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Measuring Tape markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Measuring Tape market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Measuring Tape market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Stanley Black & Decker,TAJIMA,Komelon,Apex,Starrett,Pro'skit,The Grate Wall,Endura,Hultafors,EXPLOIT,PST,BERENT,Empire,Jetech Tool,BOSI,Kraftwelle

Measuring Tape Market Segmentation: -

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Measuring Tape market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The Measuring Tape industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Measuring Tape is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. More than 85% measuring taps are pocket tapes which are more convenient while surveyor tapes are needed in tough outdoor working conditions.

China occupied 22.39% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by India and United States, which respectively account for around 16.81% and 9.92% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Measuring Tape market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

This report presents the worldwide Measuring Tape market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Measuring Tape Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Measuring Tape Breakdown Data by Type

Pocket Tapes

Surveyor Tapes

Measuring Tape Breakdown Data by Application

Woodworking

Construction

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Measuring Tape Market: -

Stanley Black & Decker

TAJIMA

Komelon

Apex

Starrett

Pro'skit

The Grate Wall

Endura

Hultafors

EXPLOIT

PST

BERENT

Empire

Jetech Tool

BOSI

Kraftwelle

