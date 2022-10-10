Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass $1,189.8 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most recent research study offers a comprehensive analysis of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market for the forecast year 2022-2028, which is valuable for businesses of any size or revenue level. This Survey report provides important market insights and industry approaches toward COVID-19 (Omicron) in the upcoming years. (Omicron) The report on the Blockchain in Healthcare market offers data and information on the growth of the investment structure, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and detailed information on the leading competitors operating in this market. The study also includes a listing of the global market strategies that have been implemented, with consideration given to the sector's present and anticipated future.



Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 287.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to surpass the valuation of USD 1,189.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 61.3% during the forecast period 2022–2028.

The research starts with a condensed presentation and high-level overview of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market, including topics such as the current market landscape, market trends, major market players, product type, application, and geography. In addition, it discusses the influence that COVID-19 (Omicron) has had on the trends, future predictions, growth potential, end-user industries, and market competitors in the worldwide Blockchain in Healthcare market. In addition, it offers historical data, an analysis of the present market situation, and forecasts for the Blockchain in Healthcare market. This analysis presents a complete knowledge of the market value of the Blockchain in Healthcare market by providing information on product price, demand, gross margin, and supply.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223/request-sample

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

Comprehensive Industry Analysis, Introduction, Summary, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis of More Than 160 Pages (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, and Market Share; Includes Updated Tables and Figures.

Using the methodology of Vantage Market Research, the report has been updated to include the sales volume, business strategy, and revenue analysis of the major market players.

List of Prominent Players in the Blockchain in Healthcare Market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Gem

Patientory Inc.

Guardtime Federal

Hashed Health

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market is segmented as below:

Application (Clinical Data Exchange, Billing Management and Claims, Supply Chain Management, Adjudication).

Market Dynamics :

Increasing cases of healthcare data breaches

It has been observed that the incidence of data breaches has significantly increased in healthcare industry. The healthcare data breaches often expose very sensitive information, from personally identifiable information like social security names, numbers, and addresses to sensitive health data like Medicaid ID numbers, health insurance information, as well as patient medical history. Today, government in different countries is focusing on digitalization of healthcare system and related industries, as it enhances the patient engagement and enable better predictions. Additionally, the U.S. and UK government has made huge investment to ensure that all the health records are being digitized. These are factors boosting demand for Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Growing Adoption of Block Chain to Fuel the Market Growth

The growing preference for public blockchain systems that offers various advantages such as greater transparency, offer decentralized structure. This blockchain system is used for managing healthcare data efficiently. The digital ledger technology and Ethereum are broadly used blockchain systems in healthcare. The digital ledger technology is secure, delivers a high amount of transparency with this it eliminates the need for a third-party caretaker. In addition, cost-effectiveness in implementation of public blockchain technology in healthcare is a major factor projected to gain higher market growth. With this, high standard of security protocols with anonymous nature are factors expected to compliment market growth.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223/1

Benefits of Purchasing Blockchain in Healthcare Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our skilled team aids you with all of your research requirements and optimizes your reports.

: Our skilled team aids you with all of your research requirements and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after you purchase the study, consult a competent analyst with your inquiries.

: Before or after you purchase the study, consult a competent analyst with your inquiries. Assured Quality : Ensures that reports are correct and of good quality.

: Ensures that reports are correct and of good quality. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide insightful analysis of reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-1223

The report on Blockchain in Healthcare Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Europe Dominates the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market

Europe held largest market share in 2021. This is due to various recent advancements in the block chain technology coupled with several government initiatives that are supporting the acceptance of innovative platforms in healthcare sector. Companies that are operating in North America are mainly focusing on the development of blockchain technology solutions to ensure the security of healthcare data as well as complete & up-to-date information about patient’s health and healthcare activity.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain in Healthcare Market by Application (Clinical Data Exchange, Billing Management and Claims, Supply Chain Management, Adjudication), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

January, 2022: Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, the same technology powering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is finding revolutionary new applications in the healthcare sector. Recently, Aetna, Anthem, and the Cleveland Clinic partnered to announce a new blockchain-based healthcare initiative, marking the latest indication of the potential impact blockchain could have on the healthcare sector as a whole.

December, 2021: IBM Digital Health Pass Integrating with Healthcare IT Leaders Healthy Returns Practice to Provide COVID-19 Digital Credentials. The IBM Digital Health Pass is designed to enable organizations to verify COVID-19 test results or vaccination status for employees, customers and visitors entering their site, such as a sports stadium, airplane, university, government building or workplace. Relying on a combination of encryption, QR codes and blockchain technology, the IBM Digital Health Pass is a secured, voluntary digital alternative to paper test results or vaccination cards and provides another option, if needed, for individuals to share that they have tested negative or been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Important Questions Answered by This Blockchain in Healthcare Market:

What is Blockchain in Healthcare?

How big is the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

What is Blockchain in Healthcare product use for?

Who are the key players in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

What is the scope of growth in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

What are the key trends in the Blockchain in Healthcare market report?

What is the core strategy for growth in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

Which is base year calculated in the Blockchain in Healthcare market report?

How will the Blockchain in Healthcare Market change in the upcoming six years?

What are the risks involved in investing in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

Which regional Blockchain in Healthcare market will show the highest and rapid growth?

What are the main opportunities for growth in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

What are the core strategies of key players in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727.Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

This market titled “Blockchain in Healthcare Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 287.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,189.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 61.3% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application: - Clinical Data Exchange, Billing Management and Claims, Supply Chain Management, Adjudication Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse More Related Report:

Metaverse in Healthcare market valued at USD 1,274.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,0849.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 42.90% over the forecast period: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metaverse-in-healthcare-market-1513

Patient Engagement Solutions Market is valued at USD 16.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 41.0 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market-1526

Plasmapheresis Market is valued at USD 1,075.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,697.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/plasmapheresis-market-1534

Healthcare Barcode Technology Market is valued at USD 729.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1138.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.70% over the forecast period: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-barcode-technology-market-1536

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: