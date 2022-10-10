Rubbermaid Commercial Products Brings Over 10 New Product Solutions to ISSA Show North America

The manufacturer continues to deliver innovative products for the commercial cleaning industry

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the leader in innovative solutions-based commercial products, continues to bring innovation to the ISSA Show North America. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered world-class product solutions that meet the challenging demands of commercial facilities while outperforming and outlasting the competition.

RCP is committed to delivering the new standard of clean following the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has permanently reshaped how we view health and hygiene in public spaces, elevating facility cleaning from an afterthought to a point of differentiation of businesses. With expectations, frequencies, and scrutiny higher than ever, equipping cleaning professionals with the right products that allow them to do more, with less, to a higher standard has never been more important.

At this year's ISSA Show North America, RCP will be located in booth #601 and is showcasing over 10 new innovations at the show, including Adaptable Flat Mop Designed for WaveBrake®, CrackleClean™ Hand Sanitizer, HYGEN™ Disposable Microfiber, Tote Picking Cart, Motorized Tilt Truck and Housekeeping Cart, Towable Pallet Cart, Sustain, Slim Jim® 33G Recycling Station, Elevate™, Refine, Resist™, and Enhance™.

RCP has two products included in the ISSA Innovation Award Program this year. The CrackleClean™ Hand Sanitizer offers a foaming gel formula that crackles when dispensed, providing an interactive and engaging experience that encourages users to sanitize more frequently. The Adaptable Flat Mop Designed for WaveBrake® is a wringable microfiber mopping solution that allows the user to integrate microfiber mopping into their current cleaning process while removing 99.7% or more of tested viruses and bacteria* with water only to help improve cleaning efficacy.

"Our RCP team and I are looking forward to being back at ISSA this year and interacting with our terrific customers and end-users who have supported us so well over these past couple of years. We encourage everyone to visit our booth and see our meaningful, innovative new products that are designed to help cleaning professionals deliver the new standard of clean that our communities have come to expect following COVID-19. We are excited to showcase these products for everyone at the show!" says Rob Posthauer, SVP of Sales and Marketing for RCP.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1960, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom, and safety products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

*Tested Virus: Feline Calicivirus (surrogate for Norovirus)

*Tested Bacteria: MRSA, Pseudo, C.diff

*Not tested on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

