Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market to Surpass US$ 1,253.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global blood flow measurement devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 639.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market:

Major players operating in the global blood flow measurement devices market are focused on approval and launch of new devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Cook Medical was granted a De Novo authorization, which provides a marketing pathway to classify novel medical devices for which general controls alone, or general and special controls, provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for the intended use, from the U.S. FDA to market its new device, EchoTip Insight Portosystemic Pressure Gradient Measurement System, an endoscopic ultrasound device which allows endoscopists to measure portal hypertension, in the U.S.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/183

Key Market Takeaways:

The global blood flow measurement devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development of blood flow measurement devices. For instance, according to the data published in September 2020, on department of science and technology, which is an official website of government of India, stated that Sree ChitraTirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), which is an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has developed a simple, advanced, and cost-effective electromagnetic blood flow meter.

Among application, cardiovascular disease segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. For instance, according to data published in June 2021, on World Health Organization (WHO), stated that an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular disease (CVDs) in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths.

On the basis of region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of organ transplantation in the region. For instance, according to data published in January 2021, on Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), which is an official U.S. government website, stated that in 2021, 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the U.S., an increase of 5.9 % over 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global blood flow measurement devices market include Arjo, Atys Medical, Compumedics Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., Deltex Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Medistim ASA, Moor Instruments Ltd., Perimed AB, Transonic Systems, Inc., Medtronics, Biomedix Inc, AKW Medicals Inc., D E Hokanson Inc., Elcat GmBH, Flowtronics Inc., Ace Medicals, Carolina Medical Plc, and Compumedics Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/183

Market Segmentation:

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Product Type: Ultrasonic Doppler Blood Flowmeters Laser Doppler Blood Flowmeters Electromagnetic Blood Flowmeters

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Application: Gastroenterology Diabetes Dermatology Cardiovascular Disease Intra-cranial Monitoring in Stroke and Brain Injury Others (Tumor Monitoring and Angiogenesis )

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Specialty Centers

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Product Type (Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices (Monopolar Devices and Bipolar Devices), Electrocautery Devices (Monopolar Devices and Bipolar Devices) and Electrosurgical Accessories), by Application (General surgery, Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Dermatology, Cosmetology, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialized Clinics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Product Type (Hernia Mesh (Biologic Mesh and Synthetic Mesh), Hernia Fixation Devices (Sutures, Tack Applicators, and Glue Applicators), by Surgery Type (Open Surgery and Laparoscopic Surgery), by Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Femoral Hernia, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com