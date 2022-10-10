Digital Vault Market Expected to Garner $3,222.0 Million and Grow at 13.8% CAGR During the 2021 to 2028 Analysis Timeframe [265-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global digital vault market is projected to flourish by 2028 due to rising concerns about protecting data generated from internet-connected devices. The cloud deployment sub-segment is estimated to be highly beneficial. The market in the North America region is anticipated to witness abundant growth opportunities by 2028.

According to the report published by Research Dive, the global digital vault market is expected to garner a revenue of $3,222.0 million and grow at a 13.8% CAGR in the 2021-2028 analysis timeframe.

Dynamics of the Digital Vault Market

Drivers: Increasing product advancements, acquisitions, and collaborations between significant market players along with growing concerns for protecting data generated from connected devices are major driving factors for the global digital vault market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing implementation of IoT by organizations and increased adoption of internet-connected devices pose as a great threat to sensitive information, thus boosting the demand for a secure digital vault.

Opportunities: Increasing digitalization like online shopping and extensive usage of social media platforms that can compromise customers’ private details are the main factors to create ample growth opportunities for the global digital vault market during the analysis years.

Restraints: Privacy compliance challenges is the major hampering factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Digital Vault Market

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global digital vault market mainly due to the growing usage of internet-connected devices, surge in online shopping, and extensive usage of social media platforms that can compromise customers’ private details. Moreover, due to social distancing norms and travel restrictions, businesses all over the world adopted a remote-working pattern that witnessed significant reliance on cloud systems, data centers, departmental servers, etc. These technologies need a secure digital vault platform that can protect vital organization data and also safeguard its employees’ details. All these factors contributed to the market growth amid the catastrophic stress.

Segments of the Digital Vault Market

The report has divided the global digital vault market into different segments based on component, deployment, enterprise size, end-user, and regional analysis.

Component: Services Sub-segment to be Most Dominant

The services sub-segment is predicted to hold a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $1429.7 million during the forecast years; mainly due to increasing demand for data security services that prevent unauthorized access, theft of digital information, monitor access controls, etc. Moreover, digital vault services also provide centralized visibility, data monitoring and protection, and others, which is projected to further propel the sub-segment’s growth.

Deployment: Cloud Sub-segment to be Highly Beneficial

The cloud sub-segment of the digital vault market is estimated to have the highest growth rate of 14.6% CAGR during the 2021-2028 analysis period; due to growing demand for cloud-based data security and rising utilization of cloud platforms in businesses and other industries.

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprise Sub-segment to be Highly Progressive

The small and medium enterprise sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate of 14.8% CAGR during the analysis years due to increasing demand for information security solutions to prevent data loss as well as restricting access to unauthorized users. In addition, high usage of firewalls and antivirus by small and medium enterprises is also predicted to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2028.

End-user: Healthcare Sub-segment to Have Noteworthy Growth Rate

The healthcare sub-segment of the global digital vault market is projected to have a noteworthy growth rate and register a revenue of $227.2 million by 2028 due to rising incidences of cyberattacks on healthcare organizations and the growing use of sophisticated tools and methods to perform criminal activities.

Region: Market in the North America Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

The digital vault market in the North America region is estimated to witness immense growth opportunities and surpass $1168.6 million during the forecast period due to several medium-specific and sector-specific data security laws along with strict regulatory laws that govern health information, telemarketing, personal credit report information, telecommunication companies, and others. In addition, the adoption of data security solutions by governments and corporates across the region is also anticipated to uplift the market growth by 2028.

Key Digital Vault Market Players

Some key digital vault market players include

Miosoft CyberArk Software Ltd Hitachi Limited Oracle Corporation Johnson Controls International PLC Microfocus Keeper Security Multicert Fiserv IBM, and many more.

For instance, in April 2021, StorMagic, a British renowned computer software organization, announced its acquisition of SoleraTec, a California-based video and digital asset management software company, to offer an ideal secure storage of biometric information.

The report also summarizes many crucial aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

