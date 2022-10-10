Dental Fluoride Varnish Market Value Expected to Witness a Profitable Growth Owed to Increased Awareness among the Population about Dental Health: Future Market Insights

Demand for dental fluoride varnish in Europe is expected to register a growth of 3.5% over the next ten years. The U.S., Germany, and Switzerland are the key producers of dental fluoride varnish. China Dental Fluoride Varnish Market expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4.9% though 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global market valuation for dental fluoride varnish market was around US$ 151.6 Mn in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 3.9% over the forecast period and estimated to have a market value of US$ 229.3 Mn in 2032.



Fluoride varnish is a dental treatment procedure which includes application of varnish, carrying high levels of fluoride, on the teeth surface of both adult as well as child. This helps prevent decay by strengthening the tooth enamel, as it stays in close contact with the tooth surface due to its adhesive nature.

At present, there are more than 30 fluoride varnish products available in the market, each having unique composition as well as method of delivery. Furthermore, in order to meet the growing consumer demand for a safe yet effective dental fluoride varnish, companies like Young Innovations, Inc. or 3M has been constantly focussing on research and innovations to develop innovative and superior products.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15641

For instance, 3M Company created an innovative tri-calcium phosphate and 5% sodium fluoride varnish called Clinpro™ White Varnish. It can be applied to both surfaces - with or without plaques - as it produces long lasting covering that sticks to the teeth and spread evenly on the entire surface of the enamel.

The use of fluoride varnishes will gradually gain approval as a powerful strategy for oral disease prevention as more data become available. Additionally, fluoride varnish is easy to apply, less expensive, and generally safe to use in the mouth, which is an additional factor set to drive the dental fluoride varnish market in the coming years.

Therefore, the adoption of fluoride varnish will increase in the coming years and will boost the overall growth of the dental fluoride varnish market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Resin Based Varnish are the leading in the segment by product, and hold approximately 68.4% market value share in 2021, owed to their advantage of preventing tooth decay and demineralization of the teeth.

market value share in 2021, owed to their advantage of preventing tooth decay and demineralization of the teeth. Children lead the dental fluoride varnish market within the age group segment with the market share of nearly 39.85 in 2021 in the global market, as they are more prone to tooth decay and caries because of irregular eating habits and more consumption of sweet food.

Europe is considered the leading region with a global market share of around 31.6% in 2021, owed to more prevalence of dental fluorosis and tooth decay among the population.

in 2021, owed to more prevalence of dental fluorosis and tooth decay among the population. The South Asian market for dental fluoride varnish is set to project a CAGR growth of 4.5% over the forecasted years, due to more population is prone to be affected by dental caries. In Southern Asia, the frequency of childhood caries ranged from 38 to 73.7%.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15641

Market Competition

Key players employ several developmental strategies like collaborations and product launches to provide a comprehensive range of products to its consumers.

In January 2021, Cantel Medical Corp. and STERIS plc announced that STERIS had signed a binding contract to buy Cantel through a U.S. subsidiary. Cantel is a multinational company that primarily serves endoscopic and dentistry customers with equipment and services for infection prevention.

In May 2021, It was revealed that Colgate-Palmolive Company and 3Shape were working together to bring the Colgate Illuminator, an innovative teeth-whitening equipment customized for each patient, to dentist offices all throughout the United States. The new technology will make consultations more accurate and provide a better patient experience.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental fluoride varnish devices in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global dental fluoride varnish market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Buy This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15641

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Fluoride Varnish Industry Research

By Varnish:

Resin-Based Varnish

Polyurethane-Based Varnish

By Age Group:

Children

Adolescents

Adults



By Application:

Dental Caries

White Spot Lesions

Dental Hypersensitivity



By Distributional Channel:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Pipeline Assessment

4.2. Regulatory Landscape

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Key Marketing & Promotional Strategies Adopted by Companies

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Porters Analysis

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

For Complete TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15641

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Electric Dental Handpiece Market Size : As per the latest industry analysis published by FMI, the global Electric Dental Handpiece Market was valued at around US$ 331.4 Mn in 2021, which amounts to around 5.8% share of the overall dental equipment market.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Growth : Global dental implants and prosthetics market sales were valued at around US$ 11.6 Bn at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 7.0% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 23.7 Bn by 2032.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market Trends : Expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%, the global Dental Imaging Equipment Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.99 Bn in 2021 to US$ 5.91 Bn by 2030

Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis : The global dental caries and endodontic market size was valued at US$ 29.7 Bn in 2021 is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 31.3 Bn by the end of 2022

Dental Services Market Forecast : The worldwide dental service market is predicted to be worth US$ 342685.5 million in 2022 and is expected to increase at a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of roughly US$ 586943.9 million by 2032



About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

