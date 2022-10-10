FanDuel and Sports Injury Central Form Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FanDuel (fanduel.com), the premier gaming, sports betting, and daily fantasy sports platform, announced a renewal of their strategic partnership with Sports Injury Central (sicscore.com), the leading source for sports injury news and assessments. Sports Injury Central will be the Official Injury Expert of FanDuel and will provide FanDuel with various types of injury content for their bettors and daily fantasy players.

Sports Injury Central is a free injury resource for the NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB. Sports Injury Central relies on their panel of five former professional team doctors with over 100 years of experience in the NFL, NBA, and MLB. The team of doctors is led by Dr. David Chao, the Harvard-educated orthopedic surgeon who was the head team physician with the San Diego Chargers for 17 years. Dr. Chao, who is also known as Pro Football Doc, is highly regarded for his accuracy in diagnosing and assessing player injuries.

“We are thrilled to partner with the leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports.” said Craig Dado, Sports Injury Central President and co-founder. “FanDuel will provide Sports Injury Central broader exposure to bettors, fantasy players, and fans. And we are happy to give FanDuel customers a competitive advantage with access to our injury data and insights.”

Sports Injury Central summarizes the health of each team with their proprietary SIC Scores, which are an injury grading system powered by algorithms that incorporate the health of every team and individual player. The SIC scores give bettors and fantasy players an accurate injury assessment of players, teams and matchups that give bettors and fantasy players an advantage not found elsewhere.

In addition to SIC Scores, Sports Injury Central produces various types of insightful content, including:

Long-form articles about the health status of players and teams

Real-time updates about the status and effectiveness of players in-game

Field Views to visually demonstrate the overall health of a team

Pre-game and halftime videos

Weekly podcasts

Searchable player and team databases

SIC Picks for recommended wagers

About Sports Injury Central

Sports Injury Central is the home of Pro Football Doc and a leading panel of former team physicians from the NFL, NBA, and MLB. The team analyzes injuries to give fans an edge with their wagering and fantasy sports activities. Featured in the New York Times, Forbes, The Jim Rome Show, SiriusXM, CNBC, and FantasyPros. Visit sicscore.com or the SIC YouTube channel.

About FanDuel

FanDuel is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company changing how 17 million customers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues across the US. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/fanduel-and-sports-injury-central-form-strategic-partnership/

Sports Injury Central 8901 Activity Road San Diego CA 92126 United States (858) 344-1717 https://sicscore.com/