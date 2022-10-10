Submit Release
Sarcoma Foundation of America Accepting 2023 Research Grant Proposals

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, is now accepting proposals for pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research on the etiology, molecular biology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of human sarcomas. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m., ET on February 1, 2023.

The SFA grants are awarded on an annual cycle from June 1 to May 31. For each awarded grant, funding of up to $50,000 in total cost is available to cover equipment, supplies and other expenses in support of research within the period of performance.

This request for proposals is in support of SFA’s overall mission to fund research and increase awareness and advocacy for sarcoma patients and their families. The goal of the SFA Grant Program is to encourage research that results in improved therapeutic options for sarcoma patients. The SFA encourages applications in all areas of sarcoma research, however the following areas of research are of particular interest: immunotherapy; omic characterization of sarcomas and definition of novel targets; omic patterns of sensitivity and resistance to existing agents; systemic therapy combinations; and gene therapy.

For more information or to apply, go to https://www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-research/sfa-research-grants/.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America
The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma
Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.

Elinore Tibbetts
Sarcoma Foundation of America
etibbetts@curesarcoma.org

