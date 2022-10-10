Windsor Fashions Launches Halloween Edit With Tariana Sparrow, Taryn Cumbo and Jenni Rhodes

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its 2022 Halloween Edit in collaboration with lifestyle influencers Tariana Sparrow, Taryn Cumbo, and Jenni Rhodes. The edit offers an assortment of creative head-to-toe Halloween-inspired outfits and costumes, and is now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.



The selection includes a variety of playful styles such as the Halloween Feathered Wings and Angelic Beauty Halo Headband for a stunning sweet angel look, while the Devious Hottie Rhinestone Horn Headband and Devious Hottie Patent Faux Leather Mini Dress conjures the right amount of fear while remaining whimsical and alluring. For those attending a costume party or wanting to get into the spirit, Windsor Fashions is the ultimate destination for a variety of spooky and spirited looks. In addition to the costumes, there are also pieces that can be worn for occasions beyond Halloween such as the Sweet Chic Pearl Mesh Bodysuit which can be styled for a bridal shower, or the No Filter PU Slit Mini Skirt which adds a trendy touch to any date night look or concert outfit.

When curating the collection, Tariana, Taryn and Jenni tapped into their love for fashion to highlight what excites each of them about Halloween by choosing an assortment of pieces that can be worn together as part of a costume, as well as separately for different occasions throughout the rest of the year. Tariana’s favorite looks from the edit are Cupid, Dark Angel and the Bunny, while Taryn’s favorite looks are Cupid and Flapper because of how timeless yet edgy they are for the holiday. Taryn predicts that these costumes are going to be the trendiest ones to hit the social scene this year.

Windsor has a long standing relationship with Tariana, Taryn and Jenni, who have each built strong connections with their followers by sharing the latest fashion trends and radiating positivity in all of their content. This collaboration with Windsor is the perfect opportunity for each of them to continue tapping into their love for fashion and lifestyle content by providing an assortment of items that can suit any style and complete every 2022 Halloween costume.

Tariana, Taryn, and Jenni’s Halloween collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com.

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31da1791-471b-4850-b8fd-496166a97f3d