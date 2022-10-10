Biora Therapeutics to Participate in 12th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics, announced today that the company will participate in the 12th annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) Conference, October 24-25, 2022 in Boston.



Chris Wahl, MD, MBA, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Biora Therapeutics, will participate in the panel titled "Discussing the Future of Oral Drug Delivery of Macromolecules” on Tuesday, October 25, at 3:30 PM Eastern time.

This session will explore the challenges related to oral delivery of biologics, which is currently limited by barriers in the gastrointestinal tract to systemic absorption of drugs, and the innovations being developed to overcome these barriers for effective oral delivery, including novel ingestible capsules.

About Biora Therapeutics’ Systemic Therapeutics Platform

Biora Therapeutics’ systemic therapeutics platform uses an ingestible smart capsule for needle-free, oral delivery of biotherapeutics, with the potential to deliver a broad range of large molecules including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and nucleic acids. Biora’s Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDS) is an ingestible capsule designed to use proprietary liquid jet delivery to increase systemic uptake and bioavailability of large molecules. Once swallowed, the capsule is designed to transit through the digestive system and trigger in the small intestine, where liquid jets deliver drug directly into the intestinal tissue. The capsule is approximately the size of a multivitamin and can deliver up to 400µL of liquid formulation, such as proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids.

About Biora Therapeutics’ Targeted Therapeutics Platform

Biora Therapeutics’ targeted therapeutics platform utilizes a novel approach that could improve IBD patient outcomes by enabling delivery of therapeutics directly to the site of disease. The objective is to increase therapeutic levels in tissue while reducing systemic uptake. For the 1.8 million patients in the United States who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), existing therapeutics offer less than ideal efficacy, likely because of the challenges with safely achieving sufficient drug levels in the affected tissues. Recent data have shown that targeted delivery of therapeutics has the potential to improve patient outcomes in IBD.



Biora’s Drug Delivery System (DDS) is an ingestible capsule designed for targeted delivery of therapeutics to improve treatment of IBD. It is approximately the size of a fish oil capsule and delivers a payload of up to 500µl liquid or solid formulation. Once swallowed, the capsule is designed to autonomously identify specific locations in the GI tract and release a therapeutic dose. Previous studies in healthy volunteers demonstrated accurate localization and delivery in a fasted state and also demonstrated the device’s ability to function in both fasted and fed states , making it potentially the first ingestible therapeutic delivery device that does not require fasting or other food restriction for use. The company also announced topline results from its PM-602 device function study, which demonstrated successful device performance in active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives. Biora envisions a world where patients have access to needle-free drug delivery and better therapeutic outcomes.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement or Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning the progress and future expectations and goals of our research and development efforts, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our plans, estimates, and expectations, as of the date of this press release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, our ability to innovate in the field of precision medicine, risks related to the supply and manufacturing of and complexity of components in our devices, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or clearance of our products on expected timelines or at all, our plans to research, develop, and commercialize new products, the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results, our expectations regarding future revenue generating opportunities with current or future pharmaceutical collaborators, our ability to raise sufficient capital to achieve our business objectives, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition from other companies, and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and other subsequent documents, including Quarterly Reports, that we file with the SEC.

Biora Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

