Wilsonart® Expands Retail Availability of its Popular THINSCAPE® Performance Tops

Engineered Surfaces Collection Offers Ultra Sleek Countertop Designs Inspired by Nature’s Beauty

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, announced today that it will expand distribution of its THINSCAPE® Performance Tops collection. The engineered surfaces collection features ten nature-inspired designs in highly durable, ultra-thin countertops that are ideal for kitchens, bath vanities and laundry room worktops. The expansion comes on the heels of growing demand for the new, European-style, ultra-thin countertops.



“When Wilsonart launched THINSCAPE Performance Tops in 2019, we introduced an entirely new engineered surfaces category to the market. Homeowners and remodelers have embraced the product and the composite countertop category is experiencing tremendous growth,” said Andrew Korzen, vice president of sales for Wilsonart. “By adding distribution outlets, including home center stores nationwide, we can bring this innovative engineered surface to even more consumers and expand Wilsonart’s product offerings at the retailer to include Laminate, Solid Surface and now THINSCAPE.”

THINSCAPE Performance Tops offer a minimalist style that pairs well with modern spaces by combining on-trend aesthetics with sleek engineering and everyday durability. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop’s ultra-thin and stylish profile; instead, it offers exceptional durability with resistance to impact, scratches and moisture. THINSCAPE Performance Tops offer today’s most sought-after countertop designs including natural marble and stone looks in hues that range from moody greys to calming whites and sophisticated blacks. In addition, THINSCAPE Performance Tops are available in 5x12 jumbo size slabs which allow for larger sections to be cut for countertops, resulting in seamless corners and easier installation. Other hard surfaces often require a seam at each corner, but with THINSCAPE Performance Tops you can avoid the corner seam.

“In today’s new reality, homeowners are seeking more casual, comfortable ways of living, but they also still desire luxury and performance,” said Korzen. “THINSCAPE Performance Tops offer a perfect combination of these design concepts, so the acceptance of this new engineered surface has not been surprising.”

Manufactured in the USA, THINSCAPE Performance Tops come with UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification for indoor air quality, and can be found at kitchen and bath dealers, local fabricators and can now be found at The Home Depot stores nationwide.

For more information on THINSCAPE Performance Tops, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/thinscape .

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

