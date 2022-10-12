Influenza Vaccine Market Estimated to Grow at ~7% CAGR During 2023-2033- BioDiem Ltd., SANOFI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Influenza Vaccine Market

Influenza vaccine market is estimated to garner significant revenue by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.

Research Nester published a report titled "Influenza Vaccine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" which delivers detailed overview of the global influenza vaccine market in terms of market segmentation by type, technology, age group, route of administration, end user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global influenza vaccine market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by age group into pediatric and adult. Out of these, the pediatric segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The higher prevalence of flu among children aged under 5 years, and the heightened awareness among parents about protecting their children against infectious diseases, combined with children's weak immune systems is expected to augment segment growth during the forecast period.The global influenza vaccine market is estimated to garner significant revenue by the end of 2033, up from modest revenue in the year 2022. A rise in clinical trials for new products, an increase in vaccinations, rapid disease spread, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising awareness by the government through vaccination drivers and campaigns, growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the constant outbreak of COVID-19 virus are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/influenza-vaccine-market/153 Geographically, the global influenza vaccine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. An outbreak of influenza A virus among the general population, innovations in product development, and a rise in influenza vaccination initiatives along with the advancement of vaccine manufacturing technology are the factors expected to fuel the influenza vaccine market in the region over the forecast period.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Influenza vaccine's positive effects on COVID-19 patients to Drive the Market GrowthNearly 74,000 COVID-19 patients worldwide received the influenza vaccine in 2021, resulting in fewer strokes, sepsis, and deep vein thrombosis cases among patients.The COVID-19 virus is causing a surge in influenza vaccine demand. By vaccinating against influenza, COVID-19 will not spread, but its illnesses, deaths, and hospitalizations will be reduced. The COVID-19 virus is causing a surge in influenza vaccine demand. By vaccinating against influenza, COVID-19 will not spread, but its illnesses, deaths, and hospitalizations will be reduced. As a result, COVID-19 outbreaks and an increase in COVID-19 cases are expected to propel the demand for influenza vaccine over the forecast period.

However, complicated and time-consuming process involved in vaccines manufacturing are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global influenza vaccine market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global influenza vaccine market which includes company profiling of BioDiem Ltd., SANOFI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global influenza vaccine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 