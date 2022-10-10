TAIWAN, October 10 - President Tsai receives congratulations from foreign guests attending 2022 National Day celebration

On the morning of October 10 at the Presidential Office Building, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, received congratulations from members of the foreign diplomatic corps and foreign organizations stationed in Taiwan, as well as guests from around the world attending the 2022 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China.

From 9:30 a.m. more than 150 foreign guests came forward in turn to offer congratulations to President Tsai and Vice President Lai, who expressed their appreciation to them for attending the celebration. Secretary-General to the President David T. Lee (李大維) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) were also in attendance.

Foreign guests who offered congratulations today included President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau and the members of his delegation; US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson; a delegation led by Japanese House of Representatives Member Furuya Keiji, which also included House of Representatives Member Eto Seishiro, House of Councillors Member Eto Seiichi, House of Councillors Member Shimba Kazuya, House of Councillors Member Ishii Akira, House of Representatives Member Kihara Minoru, House of Representatives Member Inoue Shinji, House of Representatives Member Komiyama Yasuko, House of Councillors Member Yamamoto Junzo, House of Representatives Member Nagasaka Yasumasa, House of Councillors Member Wakamatsu Kaneshige, House of Representatives Member Fukushima Nobuyuki, House of Councillors Member Noda Kuniyoshi, House of Councillors Member Azuma Toru, House of Representatives Member Gemma Kentaro, House of Councillors Member Shiomura Ayaka, House of Representatives Member Wada Yuichiro, House of Representatives Member Horii Kenji, and House of Councillors Member Hirose Megumi; a Canadian parliamentary delegation led by Member of Parliament and Chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade Judy Sgro, which also included her husband, Member of Parliament Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament and Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, Member of Parliament Richard Martel, and Member of Parliament Chris Lewis and his wife; and Member of the Indian Parliament Sujeet Kumar.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Clare Bowman and other members of the foreign diplomatic corps stationed in Taiwan also offered their congratulations, as did representatives of foreign organizations in Taiwan including American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk and her husband, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi and his wife, Singapore Trade Office in Taipei Trade Representative Yip Wei Kiat, European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Acting Head Guillermo Martínez, Australian Representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield, French Office in Taipei Director Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, German Institute Taipei Director General Jörg Polster and his wife, and British Office Taipei Representative John Dennis, as well as representatives from international organizations.