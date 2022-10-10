Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis, Share, Forecast

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market size reached US$ 508.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 953.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2022-2027. The distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) systems represent adaptable fiber optic technologies that consist of optoelectronic instruments to measure acoustic interactions. They can capture acoustic energy and detect vibrations along the optical fiber. DAS systems do not need discrete sensors and additional transducers as compared to the traditionally used methods. They help in accurately detecting, classifying, and locating the site of vibrations and defects in pipelines and wells. DAS components are immune to electromagnetic interferences, can operate in harsh environments, and have a longer life span. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several sectors, such as oil and gas, defense, infrastructure, transportation, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-acoustic-sensing-market/requestsample

Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Trends:

The expanding transportation industry across the globe and the elevating need to analyze the density and speed of traffic to predict possible disruptions on the roads are primarily driving distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market. Besides this, the growing usage of the technology in the oil and gas industry to determine properties and characteristics of flow in various pipelines near the wellbores is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of improved quantitative data analysis systems that provide higher processing speeds for data interpretation is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand from the energy and power sector to ensure efficient transmission and distribution and in the military and defense sector to improve border surveillance is expected to propel the distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-acoustic-sensing-market

Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Baker Hughes

• Bandweaver

• Halliburton Company

• Hifi Engineering Inc.

• Future Fibre Technologies

• Fotech Group Ltd.

• Omnisens S.A.

• Optasense (QinetiQ)

• Schlumberger, Silixa Ltd.

• Ziebel

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Fiber Type:

• Single-Mode Fiber

• Multi-Mode Fiber

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Defense

• Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/11/16/trade-credit-insurance-market-overview-report-2021-growth-rate-outlook-top-companies-share-and-forecast-till-2026/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/11/16/smart-lock-market-trends-outlook-industry-growth-rate-forecast-report-2021-2026/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/01/05/top-india-beauty-and-personal-care-companies-news-2022-imarc-group/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/11/17/global-esports-market-size-value-trends-demand-industry-share-analysis-report-2021-26/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/11/17/global-mental-health-market-value-growth-rate-industry-size-research-report-2021-2026/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.