Asherman's syndrome Market By Diagnosis, Application and is expected to reach USD 386.95 million by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asherman’s syndrome market was valued at USD 232.06 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 386.95 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
As per the International Asherman’s Association, dilatation and curettage (D and C) procedures cause almost 90% of all instances of Asherman syndrome. Following an incomplete miscarriage, a retained placenta after birth, or an elective abortion, a D and C is usually performed. Asherman’s Syndrome (AS) is an acquired disorder characterized by intrauterine adhesions (IUA), which produce symptoms such as irregular menstruation, pelvic pain, infertility, recurrent miscarriage, aberrant placentation, and psychological anguish. AS is traditionally thought to be an iatrogenic condition caused by trauma to the pregnant uterus. Different conditions can cause endometrium deterioration, altering the endometrial stem cell niche and resulting in IUAs.
Market Definition
Asherman’s syndrome is a rare, acquired disorder in which scar tissue develops in the uterus or cervix. The uterine walls thicken as a result of the scar tissue, reducing the size of the uterus and, in severe cases, fusing the walls together. The adhesions or scar tissue are cut and removed during surgery. Hysteroscopy is frequently used to accomplish this. Small devices and a camera are inserted via the cervix into the uterus. Asherman’s syndrome is also termed as intrauterine adhesions (IUA).
Asherman’s Syndrome Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in the number of cases of Asherman’s syndrome
The surging number of cases of Asherman’s syndrome is a major factor driving the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Asherman syndrome is a rather uncommon disorder. It mostly affects women who have had many dilation and curettage (D and C) surgeries. Asherman syndrome can also be caused by a severe pelvic infection that is unrelated to surgery. Adhesions in the uterine cavity can also develop following tuberculosis or schistosomiasis infection. In the United States, these infections are uncommon. Even fewer women experience uterine problems as a result of these infections.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of Asherman’s syndrome market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Growing incidences of endometriosis
The rising incidences of endometriosis is estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate. Asherman’s syndrome is caused by endometriosis, a common inflammatory disease. It’s caused by a uterine tissue (endometrium) build-up that can’t be shed before menstruation. Lower back or thigh pain, as well as severe pain throughout the menstrual cycle, are possible symptoms.
Furthermore, rising government initiatives to spread awareness and sedentary lifestyle of people will result in the expansion of Asherman’s syndrome market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies and growing use of radiation treatment will enhance the growth rate of the market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the Asherman’s syndrome market growth.
Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by rising technological advancement in diagnostic methods and emerging new markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the Asherman’s syndrome market growth.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high cost associated with the treatment as well as diagnosis will obstruct the growth rate of market. The lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and dearth of skilled professionals will challenge the Asherman’s syndrome market. Additionally, lack of awareness among people and unfavourable healthcare policies will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This Asherman’s syndrome market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Asherman’s syndrome market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Patient Epidemiology Analysis
Women who are not attempting to conceive may not identify or be concerned about the signs of Asherman’s syndrome. Hypomenorrhea may be seen in these women. Following the initial hysteroscopic excision of leiomyoma, Asherman’s Syndrome can develop in 31% of women, and up to 46% after the second hysteroscopic resection. It can happen to up to 13% of women who have their pregnancy terminated in the first trimester, and 30% of women who have a dilation and curettage (D & C) following a late spontaneous abortion.
Asherman’s syndrome market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.
Global Asherman’s Syndrome Market Scope
The Asherman’s syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, dosage forms, route of administration, age of onset, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Diagnosis
Hysterosalpingography
Hysterosonogram
Ultrasound
Others
Treatment
Surgery
Hysteroscopy
Antibiotics
Others
Dosage Forms
Tablet
Injections
Others
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Asherman’s Syndrome Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The Asherman’s syndrome market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, diagnosis, treatment, dosage forms, route of administration, age of onset, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Asherman’s syndrome market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominates the Asherman’s syndrome market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing prevalence of Asherman’s syndrome and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Additionally, growing presence of major key players will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to development of healthcare infrastructure in this region. Also, rising government initiatives will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Some of the major players operating in the Asherman’s syndrome market are:
Allergan (Ireland)
Sanofi (France)
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (U.S.)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Melinta Therapeutics LLC (U.S.)
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (Switzerland)
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)
Aurobindo Pharma (India)
Lupin (India)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Abbott (U.S.)
