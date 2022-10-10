North America Elderly Care Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 6.02% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the elderly care market to growing at a CAGR of 6.02% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the elderly care market to growing at a CAGR of 6.02% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising awareness of home care services will help in driving the growth of the elderly care market.
A high-ranking North America Elderly Care market report guesstimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This industry report also enlists the chief competitors and presents the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the North America Elderly Care industry. To provide an absolute background analysis of the North America Elderly Care industry, this industry analysis report includes an evaluation of the parental market. This detailed report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The credible North America Elderly Care market survey report also presents an exhaustive overview of product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis.
Market Outline: -
Elder care, also known as eldercare, is a service that caters to the needs and desires of senior citizens. It includes assisted living, adult day care, long-term care, nursing homes (also known as residential care), hospice care, and home care. It includes a wide range of practises and institutions due to the wide variety of elderly care needs and cultural perspectives on the elderly.
Geriatric care is defined as the medical care of the elderly. The scope of care has expanded to include not only the medical needs of seniors, but also their psychological and social needs. Geriatric care now encompasses a more holistic approach to coping with ageing diseases and its effects than ever before. Geriatric care management integrates health care and psychological care with other necessary services such as housing, home care services, nutritional services, assistance with daily living activities, socialisation programmes, and financial and legal planning.
Some of the major players operating in the North America elderly care market are
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Amedisys (U.S)
ECON Healthcare Group (Singapore)
Encompass Health Corporation (U.S)
EXTENDICARE (Canada)
LHC Group, Inc. (U.S)
Medtronic (Ireland)
ORPEA GROUPE (France)
Prolifico (U.S)
ElderCareCanada (Canada)
Exceptional Living Centers (U.S)
Right at Home, LLC (U.S)
BAYADA Home Health Care (U.S)
United Medicare Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Trinity Health (U.S)
Rosewood Care Group (U.S)
ST LUKE'S ELDERCARE LTD (Singapore)
