Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: ENGA) Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FLORIDA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA) a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App.

Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to sell their products. Shopping Buz is packed with functionality like never before seen on an e-commerce platform.

Details are currently under wraps as the Company prepares to unveil the Western Hemisphere’s First-to-Market SuperApp, following in the steps of companies in Asia, and others who see trillions of dollars in transactions pass through the apps.

“It’s burgeoning growth and we intend to be market leaders,” states $ENGA CEO Joe Onyero.

Insider Intelligence reports, “As app fatigue sets in, consumers are primed for multipurpose apps that streamline their financial management tasks. A third of US consumers said they feel overwhelmed by the number of devices and subscriptions to keep track of, per Deloitte. And many see super apps as a salve: The US interested market for super app adoption stands at 173 million people—or 67% of the population, per PYMNTS.

Super apps will intensify the already tough competition among banks for consumer mindshare and share of wallet. Nonbank companies that have already started on the super app route include formidable opponents like Amazon, Walmart, Google, and PayPal. To fight back, banks will have to tailor their super app plays to their asset size. Deep-pocketed mega-banks can launch their own super apps, while small and medium-sized players can plug their services into third-party apps. First movers will have the best shot at drawing users deeper within their ecosystems and beating out the competition.”

Check out CEO Roadshow’s Interview of CEO Joe Onyero: https://ceoroadshow.com/ENGA-interview/

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com

