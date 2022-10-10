With CAGR of 12.25%, Esoteric Testing Market is expected to reach the value of USD 37.21 billion by the year 2029
Esoteric Testing Market Size, Demand, Growth, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The widespread Esoteric Testing market research report contains fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2022 - 2029. This report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The universal Esoteric Testing business report is generated with the relevant expertises that have used established and unswerving tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to carry out the research study.
Esoteric Testing is a professional and a meticulous report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This market report offers a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Systemic company profiles covered in this Esoteric Testing market analysis report also shows what are the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are taking place by the several key players and brands that are driving the market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the esoteric testing market is expected to reach the value of USD 37.21 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as an increase in the geriatric population, is propelling the esoteric testing market forward. North America accounted for a significant share of the esoteric testing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to an increase in chronic disease prevalence, an increase in the number of diagnostic tests, and technological advancement in esoteric testing
According to WHO estimates from 2012, Africa, Asia, Central and South America account for more than 60% of all new cancer cases each year. Esoteric testing typically requires the use of complex apparatus and materials, as well as trained personnel to perform and evaluate results. These tests are generally more expensive and are ordered less frequently than standard tests.
Market Definition
Esoteric testing is the examination of 'rare' molecules or substances. It is not a routine test in a clinical laboratory. These tests are used when more information than routine lab testing is needed for proper disease diagnosis, establishing a prognosis, or selecting and supervising a therapeutic treatment. Esoteric testing necessitates the use of skilled personnel to perform the test and analyse the results due to the use of sophisticated chemicals and instruments.
Drivers
The rise in the cases of infectious diseases
During the forecast period of 2022-2029, the growing number of infectious disease patients is expected to accelerate the growth of the esoteric testing market. Growing awareness of personalised medicine, on the other hand, and advancements in product technologies will boost various opportunities, resulting in the growth of the esoteric testing market during the forecast period.
The increase in demand of ELISA and (RT-PCR)
The global esoteric testing market is primarily driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic, infectious, and rare genetic diseases, an increase in demand for enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), an increase in funding from private and government organisations for diagnostic service centres, and technological advances in esoteric testing.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the esoteric testing market.
Opportunities
Increasing personalised medicine, mass cytometry development, and the combination of cell- and bead-based flow cytometry technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and the rise of miniaturised and technologically advanced devices will all create new opportunities for the esoteric testing market.
Recent Development
Labcorp will acquire Myriad Genetics' autoimmune business unit in May 2021.
Quest Diagnostics partnered with GRAIL in February 2021 to support Galleri, a first-of-its-kind multi-cancer early detection blood test.
Scarlet Health, an in-home diagnostic, fully integrated digital platform, was launched in the United States by OPKO Health Inc. (BioReference Laboratories) in January 2021.
Miraca Holdings, a subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings, partnered with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in March 2019.
Global Esoteric Testing Market Scope
The esoteric testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and laboratory type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Immunology testing
genetic testing
Infectious diseases
Endocrinology test
Oncology test
Toxicology testing
Neurology testing
others
Based on type, the esoteric testing market is segmented into immunology testing, genetic testing, infectious diseases, endocrinology test, oncology test, toxicology testing, neurology testing and others.
Esoteric testing
chemiluminescence immunoassay
enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay
flow cytometry
mass spectrometry
real time–polymerase chain reactionPCR
radioimmunoassay
others
Esoteric testing market has also been segmented based on the technology into chemiluminescence immunoassay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, real time–polymerase chain reactionPCR, radioimmunoassay and others.
Laboratory type
independent and reference laboratories
hospital laboratories
On the basis of laboratory type, the esoteric testing market is further classified into independent and reference laboratories and hospital laboratories.
Esoteric Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The esoteric testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology and laboratory type as referenced above.
The countries covered in the esoteric testing market report are U U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America accounted for a significant share of the esoteric testing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to an increase in chronic disease prevalence, an increase in the number of diagnostic tests, and technological advancement in esoteric testing. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, an increase in government initiatives for diagnostic services, a surge in demand for enzyme-linked immunoassay ELISA and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction RT-PCR tests, and an increase in population awareness for self-diagnostic testing..
Some of the major players operating in the esoteric testing market are:
Quest Diagnostics (US)
OPKO Health, Inc. (US)
MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc.(Japan)
Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)
Sonic Healthcare (Australia)
Healthscope, Foundation Medicine (US)
ACM Global Laboratories (India)
ARUP Laboratories (US)
Fulgent Genetics (US)
Invitae Corporation (US)
Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (US)
Fresenius Medical Care (Germany)
Charles River Laboratories (US).
Pacific Bio labs, Inc.(US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
WuXi AppTec (China)
North American Science Associates Inc. (US)
Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US)
Table Of Contents: Esoteric Testing market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Esoteric Testing market, By Type
7 Esoteric Testing market, By Tumor Type
8 Esoteric Testing market, By Application
9 Esoteric Testing market, By End User
0 Esoteric Testing market, By Geography
11 Esoteric Testing market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Related Reports
