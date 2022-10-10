AdTech Innovator Prizeout Announces Exclusive Withdrawal Partnership with Betr

Prizeout will be the sole withdrawal method for free-to-play winnings within the new micro-betting-focused platform.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp (Prizeout) has announced an exclusive partnership with Betr, the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting-focused sports betting and media company. The partnership confirms Prizeout as the only method of withdrawals within the Betr app for free-to-play winnings. Prizeout will also be included as a withdrawal option for future real-money betting experiences.



Founded by sports betting entrepreneur Joey Levy and media mogul Jake Paul, Betr enables users to predict the outcomes of specific moments of sporting events within the MLB, NFL, NBA, NCAA Football, and more. The app, which initially launched a free-to-play version in September, has amassed a quick following.

With the partnership, Betr users can now access Prizeout’s platform to withdraw their winnings in the form of digital gift cards to their favorite brands - many of which offer added value on top of the gift card amount. Upon withdrawal approval, gift cards are delivered instantly and cost the customer no transaction fees.

Unique to Prizeout is its proprietary algorithm, which generates a curated collection of brands that are targeted to each user. Prizeout has relationships with 1,000+ national and local merchants, ensuring that users always see a personalized selection of established brands they know and frequent and new brands they are sure to love.

"We are excited to see the launch of the Prizeout and Betr collaboration," said David Metz, Founder & CEO of Prizeout. "Their innovative platform is the perfect match for our technology, with both parties working together to deliver a unique betting experience that aims to give users more for their money.”

Alex Ursa, Head of Product of Betr added, "Betr users will now be able to stretch their winnings further to get real benefit towards their brands of choice. Our partnership with Prizeout will give our users another way to win, and we look forward to taking this next step with them.”

The Betr app is available nationwide as a free-to-play experience and will be available in select states for real money betting over the coming months. The app can be found on both the Apple and Google Play stores.

ABOUT PRIZEOUT:

Founded in 2019, Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the gaming, banking, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit Prizeout .

ABOUT BETR:

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting company. Betr has also launched a new media venture for the next generation of sports fans. Betr is setting out to disrupt legacy gambling and legacy media, with a mission of making sports and betting betr. You can find Betr on @betr on TikTok , YouTube , Instagram , and Twitter, and on LinkedIn and at betr.app . To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility .

For more information contact: Scott Robinson VP of Marketing, Prizeout pr@prizeout.com