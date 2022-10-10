Submit Release
North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 6.0% Forecast by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dry eye syndrome market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2029

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dry eye syndrome market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

 The large scale North America Dry Eye Syndrome market document presents with the clear suggestion about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic considerations, consumer buying patterns, probable future trends, market demand and supply scenarios. The report makes use of a good combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions, and latest technology to provide an excellent experience to the end users. To get an unmatched and comprehensive insight along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities, businesses must take on global North America Dry Eye Syndrome market research report.

Market Outline: -

Dry eye syndrome, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is a condition in which the surface of the affected person's eyes lacks lubrication or moisture. It's a common ailment that can strike anyone at any time. Aching and burning sensations, sore eyes, red eyes, weary eyes, itchy eyes, photophobia, and other symptoms of dry eye can occur. Watery eyes can also be a symptom, as the dry surface of the eyes over-stimulates the production of the watery component of tears to compensate for the dryness.

In recent years, the dry eye syndrome market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Dry eye illness affects a large percentage of the North America population (from middle age to elderly age). According to the World Ageing 2020 estimate, there will be 727 million people aged 65 and up in the year 2020. In 2050, this population is expected to increase to 1.5 billion. From 9.3 percent in 2020 to roughly 16.0 percent in 2050, the proportion of the population aged 65 and up is predicted to rise. The elderly population is expected to grow, and this group will need to be accommodated.

Some of the major players operating in the North America dry eye syndrome market are:

Eli Lilly and Company (US)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)
Allergan (Ireland)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)
Akorn Operating Company LLC (US)
Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., (Japan)
Novaliq GmbH (Germany)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)
Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai)
Cipla Inc. (US)
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Vadodara)
Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Horus Pharma (France)
ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (Japan)   

Highlights of Following Key Factors of North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Business description

A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions

Corporate strategy

Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy

Company history

Progression of key events associated with the company

Major products and services

A list of major products, services and brands of the company

Key competitors

A list of key competitors to the company

Important locations and subsidiaries

A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company

Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years

The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2:  North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market industry

Chapter 4: North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market by value and volume.
To estimate the market shares of major segments of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome
To showcase the development of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market in different parts of the world.
To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome
To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

