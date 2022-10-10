North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 6.0% Forecast by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dry eye syndrome market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dry eye syndrome market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Outline: -
Dry eye syndrome, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is a condition in which the surface of the affected person's eyes lacks lubrication or moisture. It's a common ailment that can strike anyone at any time. Aching and burning sensations, sore eyes, red eyes, weary eyes, itchy eyes, photophobia, and other symptoms of dry eye can occur. Watery eyes can also be a symptom, as the dry surface of the eyes over-stimulates the production of the watery component of tears to compensate for the dryness.
In recent years, the dry eye syndrome market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Dry eye illness affects a large percentage of the North America population (from middle age to elderly age). According to the World Ageing 2020 estimate, there will be 727 million people aged 65 and up in the year 2020. In 2050, this population is expected to increase to 1.5 billion. From 9.3 percent in 2020 to roughly 16.0 percent in 2050, the proportion of the population aged 65 and up is predicted to rise. The elderly population is expected to grow, and this group will need to be accommodated.
Some of the major players operating in the North America dry eye syndrome market are:
Eli Lilly and Company (US)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)
Allergan (Ireland)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)
Akorn Operating Company LLC (US)
Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., (Japan)
Novaliq GmbH (Germany)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)
Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai)
Cipla Inc. (US)
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Vadodara)
Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Horus Pharma (France)
ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (Japan)
Highlights of Following Key Factors of North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market
Business description
A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions
Corporate strategy
Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy
Company history
Progression of key events associated with the company
Major products and services
A list of major products, services and brands of the company
Key competitors
A list of key competitors to the company
Important locations and subsidiaries
A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company
Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years
The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market industry
Chapter 4: North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Objectives of the Report
To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market by value and volume.
To estimate the market shares of major segments of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome
To showcase the development of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market in different parts of the world.
To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the North America Dry Eye Syndrome
To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the North America Dry Eye Syndrome market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
