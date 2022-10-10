$12.53+ Billion Schizophrenia Drugs Market to Grow at 5.8% CAGR, Globally, by 2031

Schizophrenia Drugs market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global schizophrenia drugs market generated $7.16 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $12.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

quote Alarming rise in prevalence of mental diseases, growing awareness about mental health, fevorable government policies to promote mental health, and increase in product launch contribute toward the growth of the global schizophrenia drugs market during the forecast period. quote

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by disruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness, and social interactions. The exact causes of schizophrenia are unknown however, schizophrenia can be triggered by combination of physical, genetic, psychological and environmental factors.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 : Treatment, Distribution Channel, Therapeutic Class, and Region

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Increase in prevalence of schizophrenia and mental disturbances such as anxiety and depression

Rise in awareness about mental health and schizophrenia treatments, and increase in acceptability of schizophrenia drugs by medical practitioners

Surge in mental health awareness programs by government and non-government organizations

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 : Increase in R&D activity for advancements in anti-psychotic drugs and number of product launches and approvals

Rise in number of clinical trials for the development of novel schizophrenia treatments

Rise in number of industrial collaborations in drug development

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 : Lack of appropriate healthcare infrastructure for mental health

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

• The Covid-19 outbreak negatively impacted the global schizophrenia drugs market. Due to implementation of lockdowns and imposition of stringent measures by governments across the globe, production and manufacturing activities came to a halt.

• The pharmaceutical industry faced difficulties in focusing on R&D activities regarding schizophrenia drugs development as the entire healthcare industry was focused on life saving and COVID-19 related products.

• There were delays in product approvals and launches which further restricted the expansion of the market. Furthermore, most of the clinical trials were postponed to avoid spread of infections, thus slowing down the drug development process.

• However, the pandemic led to the increase in mental health problems worldwide and the healthcare sector has been restructured to provide safer healthcare facilities. Hence, the schizophrenia drugs market is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGAA, Minerva Neurosciences, Novartis AG, Reliance, Sumitomo Dainippon, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

