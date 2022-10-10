Wellness Ambassadors Take Charge of Mental Health in Their Communities

Give an Hour Launches Community-Based Initiative on World Mental Health Day

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSBURG, Md., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give an Hour® launches its Wellness Ambassador program on World Mental Health Day to encourage and empower individuals to take charge of mental health in their communities by advocating and leading by example.

Wellness Ambassadors commit to prioritizing mental health and emotional wellness in their everyday lives by sharing tools and resources provided by Give an Hour in groups and places they are active already (e.g., book clubs, parent-teacher organizations, church groups, workplace teams). Wellness Ambassadors are not mental health professionals. Rather they are people who understand the importance of mental health for all.

"Give an Hour's Wellness Ambassador program gives volunteers the opportunity to get involved in their communities in a very intentional way," said Nickie Silverstein, program manager at Give an Hour. "Our program provides tools, resources and support so they can be wellness advocates who lead by example with care and compassion."

With a mental health care crisis and a shortage of mental health professionals in the U.S., Give an Hour is working to supplement traditional one-on-one therapy with programs, training, resources and a network of volunteer, licensed, mental health care professionals. Give an Hour will provide regular communications and support to guide Wellness Ambassadors in their local endeavors.

