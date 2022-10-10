Pet Safe Cleaners Market is predict to reach US$ 7.9601 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global pet cleanser market is estimated to be growing rapidly owing to the increase in the purchase or adoption of pets (primarily cats, dogs, and birds) and the growing importance of personal hygiene for pets. The global market is expected to continue increasing the expenditure on these products along with the needed advanced revolution in the pet cleaners market.

As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet safe cleaners market is poised to reach a valuation of ~ US$ 5,924.0 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a ~ 3.0% CAGR , with the market size reaching ~ US$ 7,960.1 Mn by 2032.



These pet-safe cleaners come with pet-friendly flavors and don’t affect their health if they lick them or eat something that has come in contact with these chemical products.

A global study on pet safe cleaner market suggests that do-it-yourself (DIY) or homemade products are seeing a rise globally in the pet safe cleaner market. Commercial products have a lot of hazardous chemicals like ammonia, chlorine, and bleach. These chemicals can lead to skin irritation, eye infection, and severe breathing issues. Vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice are safe products that do not have any side effects on the health of domestic animals, fueling the sales of pet safe cleaners.

Moreover, the rise of “pet adoption” has significantly aided the growth of pet safe cleaners. As a result, new forms of pet safe cleaners are introduced in the global market, varying in quantity, other qualities etc.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Safe Cleaners Market Globally Study:

USA has seen a rise in sales of pet safe cleaners. Bean and Lily a US based firm provide products that are pH neutral in nature products.

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets and pet speciality stores have contributed majorly to the pet safe cleaners market globally in 2021.

E- commerce or online sales increased a lot during the pandemic times.

Firms are completely relying on social media like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube etc. to increase their sales in recent years.

Regions in South Asia and East Asia have seen a rise in number of pet adoptions during the covid-19 pandemic due to loneliness. This led to the rise in demand for pet safe cleaners. The trend of pet humanization is on a rise.

Consumers’ interest is shifting towards eco-friendly and convenient usage products like wipes, ammonia, chlorine and bleach free products.

“The pet safe cleaners industry is predicted to be befitted by the growing rate of pet adoptions worldwide. However, the growing awareness of importance of sustainability of the environment is likely to act like the driver for the markets expansion globally”- FMI Analyst said.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Pet Safe Cleaners Market

The covid-19 pandemic affected every industry/ firms including the pet safe cleaners market. The pet safe cleaners’ manufacturers had the hard task of researching about which product is safe for pets and along with that can disinfect the area where it is going to be used of the covid-19 virus.

A lot of money was invested in researching and development. The EPA had compiled a list of over 300 cleaning products approved for use in protecting against COVID-19 virus .

At the time, natural cleaners like Method, Koh, Honest, and Seventh Generation weren't on the list. Homemade blends made from ingredients like vinegar, lemon juice, and essential oils were ineffective at best and can be just as toxic to pets as chemical cleaners at worst.

Use of pet safe cleaners market helped the other pet care markets to grow also. Pet furniture saw a growth as there was an increase of demand for baby gates, crates and other barriers for pets to be used while cleaning the house.

Who is leading?

The leading manufacturers of pet safe cleaners’ products are focused on sustainability of the environment, growing of importance of pets’ health is driving the pet safe cleaners market.

Major players present in the pet safe cleaners market are Pet Edge, Nature's Miracle, Resolve, Natural Chemistry, The Clorox Company, Aunt Fannie's, Puracy, Bona, ECOS Parsley, Bean & Lily, Koparo Clean, Purecult, Dr. Octo, Happy Puppy, Twenty Floor Seven, Petterati, Beco and Kolan among others.

Recent Market Development:

Made for animal lovers by animal lovers, plant-based Bean & Lilly Floor Cleaner will be used safely on all flooring surfaces. Inspired by and named for the founders’ family dogs, this pet safe floor cleaner is gentle for people, pets and therefore the planet. It’s biodegradable and Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free.



Market by Category

By Usage, Global Pet Safe Cleaners Market is segmented as:

Carpets

Floors

Laundry

Others

By Form, Global Pet Safe Cleaners Market is segmented as:

Liquid

Wipes

Gel



By Sales Channel, Global Pet Safe Cleaners Market is segmented as:

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores /Pet shops

Online Retailers

Other Retail Formats



