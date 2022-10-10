Sendero Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, is pleased to announce three promotions to its Senior Leadership Team.

Bryant Robinson, Consulting Principal, brings over 20 years of consulting experience to Sendero. His areas of expertise include cloud computing, agile methodology, PMO, IT strategy, IT service management, IT infrastructure, and eCommerce. He brings a strategic technology perspective to each of his clients across multiple industries, including healthcare, insurance, telecom, utilities, government, retail, and pharmaceuticals. In past engagements, Bryant has led the development of multi-vendor solutions and custom mobile applications.

"Bryant's diverse and eclectic skill set will be a welcome addition to our leadership team," said Sendero CEO and Founder Bret Farrar. "In this new capacity, he'll be able to make an even greater contribution to our clients."

Scott Simari, Consulting Principal, has led transformational projects for our clients in the energy, financial services, distribution, manufacturing, non-profit, and utilities sectors. He joined Sendero in 2014 with a background in business development and economics. In recent engagements, Scott has played a key role in executive-level analytics and dashboarding, post-merger integrations, CRM programs, Agile transformations, and strategic planning initiatives, resulting in capital investment and organizational transformation projects.

"The leadership Scott has provided on a broad range of complex and challenging client engagements is exceptional," said Farrar. "He continues to impress clients with the business, technical, and operational insights he brings to every assignment."

Jamie Cook, Director of People and Organizational Development, provides strategic direction for Sendero's Organizational Development, Learning & Development, and Delivery Support teams. She brings over 10 years of consulting and operations leadership experience to her position. Under Jamie's guidance, Sendero has designed a talent mobility program, grown employee engagement and recognition programs, and implemented process improvements in staffing and performance management.

"We're very happy to welcome Jamie to this new role," said Ruth Farrar, Sendero COO. "Her background in both consulting and operations makes her particularly suited to help us staff, retain, and ensure the professional growth of all Sendero team members."

About Sendero:

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for their clients and community.

Caitlyn Byther

(972) 388-5806

press@senderoconsulting.com

Caitlyn Byther

Marketing Director

press@senderoconsulting.com

(972) 388-5806



2022 Senior Leadership Team Promotions





Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, is pleased to announce three promotions to its Senior Leadership Team.









