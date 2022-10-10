Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,640 in the last 365 days.

Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BMO’s Fall Private Company Showcase

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage, cardiometabolic company developing novel therapies designed to enhance cellular energetics, today announced that Anne Prener, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Jai Patel, MRCP(UK), chief medical officer, and Komal Joshi, chief financial officer, will participate in BMO’s Fall Private Company Showcase, co-hosted with Solebury Trout and Goodwin, on October 13, 2022, in New York, NY.

For those attending the showcase, Dr. Prener will provide a corporate overview at 12:40pm EDT in Presentation Room 1 and senior management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Imbria
Imbria is a privately held, clinical stage company developing novel therapies for patients with life-altering cardiometabolic disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline is focused on restoring or improving the cell’s ability to produce energy in disorders where energetic impairment is a fundamental contributor, including cardiovascular disease and specific inborn errors of metabolism. The lead product candidate, ninerafaxstat, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development in three indications: non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, stable angina, and HFpEF. For additional information, please visit www.imbria.com.

Contact:
Komal Joshi
Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
kjoshi@imbria.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BMO’s Fall Private Company Showcase

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.