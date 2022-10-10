Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,681 in the last 365 days.

Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 on October 13

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will make separate presentations at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Presentation Information:

Title: Long-lasting nasal mucosal responses in humans to SARS-CoV-2 following oral tablet vaccine administration of non-replicating adenovirus expressing the S and N proteins
Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker
Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. CET / 5:30 a.m. ET

Title: Potent immune responses to norovirus G1.1 evaluated in elderly subjects following oral tablet delivery. A phase 1 placebo-controlled study
Speaker: Dr. James Cummings
Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. CET / 6:00 a.m. ET

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts

Vaxart Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Mark Herr Andrew Blazier
Vaxart, Inc. FINN Partners
mherr@vaxart.com IR@Vaxart.com
(203) 517-8957 (646) 871-8486

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 on October 13

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.