James River Announces Dates for Its 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced it will release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 2262462, or via the internet by visiting www.jrvrgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. A webcast replay of the call will be available by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

For more information contact:

Brett Shirreffs
SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations
(919) 980-0524
InvestorRelations@jrgh.net


