Gentex Establishes Charitable Giving Foundation and Announces New Scholarship for Women Seeking STEM Degrees

ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation announced today that it has established the Gentex Foundation, a charitable giving nonprofit, and has established a new scholarship for female high school seniors pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).



Gentex is a technology company and leading supplier of digital vision, connectivity, sensing, and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive, aerospace, and fire protection industries.

The Gentex Foundation will provide financial grants to organizations in the United States to support charitable causes in a wide variety of areas, including economic development, children’s services, public health, housing assistance, and diversity initiatives, to name a few. It will be managed by a board of directors that will review grant applications with focused attention on nonprofit organizations operating in the communities where Gentex employees live and work, and which reflect the Foundation’s values of integrity, compassion, innovation, and diversity.

In addition to the Foundation, Gentex has established the Amanda Clark Scholarship program to recognize female high school seniors in West Michigan who are pursuing a STEM degree at a four-year college or university. Recipients are eligible to receive a $5,000 scholarship that can be renewed up to three years. The scholarship was created in memory of Gentex employee, Amanda Clark, who earned a manufacturing engineering degree from Kettering University and worked at Gentex for 8 years, using her technical skills in a variety of roles.

“For nearly five decades, as one of the area’s leading employers, we’ve sought to make a positive impact on West Michigan,” said Gentex President & CEO Steve Downing. “As we continue to grow, serve new markets, and engage in new communities, the Gentex Foundation will allow us to enhance our charitable giving program to better support the needs of the communities in which we operate.”

Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer, with over 5,300 employees. In July, the company announced a $300 million expansion in the city of Zeeland and Zeeland Charter Township, which will create 500 new jobs in West Michigan. The company also recently announced the expansion of its Spanish-speaking employment program, which removes barriers to employment and career growth for employees not proficient in English.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com