Fertility Services Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Leading Companies Share, Size, Growth ( 16%), Forecast

Fertility Services Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertility Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, the global fertility services market size reached US$ 29.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2022-2027. Fertility services represent the procedures provided as a treatment for infertility. Infertility is described as the inability to carry a full-term pregnancy or conceive. Among males, it is identified as a result of hormonal imbalance or a low sperm count. For females, infertility is the lack of appropriate functioning of glands such as the pituitary and hypothalamus that produce hormones in the brain to trigger the ovaries to release an egg. Fertility treatments include medications and techniques that increase the chances of pregnancy. They involve artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg-freezing or oocyte cryopreservation, fertility drugs, surrogacy, assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, etc. As a result, fertility services assist infertile couples, single parents, and members of the LGBT community in planning a family.

Global Fertility Services Market Trends:

The expanding career-oriented population has led to the escalating prevalence of delayed pregnancies, which is among the primary factors driving the fertility services market. Besides this, the elevating cases of various medical ailments, including polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometrial tuberculosis, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) that can cause infertility, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising advertising and promotion of fertility services on televisions and online portals and the inflating disposable incomes and flexible coverage offered by medical insurance companies are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the excessive workload and the accompanying stress, along with sedentary lifestyle habits, such as smoking and consumption of drugs, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing awareness among individuals and increasing accessibility to improved healthcare facilities are expected to bolster the fertility services market in the coming years.

Global Fertility Services Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

• Instituto Bernabe

• INVO Bioscience

• Monash IVF Group

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

• Care Fertility Group

• Carolinas Fertility Institute

• Genea Limited

• The Cooper Companies

• Virtus Health

• Vitrolife

• The Johns Hopkins Health System

• Medicover Group

• Ovascience

• Progyny

• Xytex Cryo International

Breakup by Cause of Infertility:

• Male Infertility

• Female Infertility

Breakup by Procedure:

• In Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)

Surrogacy

• In Vitro Fertilization Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)



Breakup by Service:

• Fresh Non-Donor

• Frozen Non-Donor

• Egg and Embryo Banking

• Fresh Donor

• Frozen Donor

Breakup by End-User:

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centres

• Clinical Research Institutes

• Cryobanks

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

