Indian Agricultural Implements Market to Reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.83%

Indian Agricultural Implements Market

DELHI, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Agricultural Implements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The Indian agricultural implements market size reached US$ 11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% during 2022-2027. Agricultural implements comprise a wide range of manual and mechanical tools, such as over plows, chaff cutter machines, threshers, seed drills, axes, and cultivators. Extensive farm mechanization has encouraged farmers to adopt modern agricultural implements for various operations, including sowing, plant protection, tillage, threshing, and irrigation. As a result, they aid in enhancing the efficiency of agricultural activities by obtaining high crop yield in less time and effort with a limited requirement of human labor on farms. With continuous innovations, such as the introduction of mechanical equipment in numerous farming activities, there has been a considerable rise in the adoption of agricultural implants across the country.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Significant growth in the agriculture industry majorly drives the market in India. Along with this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance the existing farming infrastructure through subsidies and low import duties on agricultural machinery are creating a positive market outlook. In addition to this, continual technological advancements in the agriculture sector are providing a boost to the market growth. Due to the large-scale migration from rural to urban areas, creating a labor shortage in rural areas, which is significantly supporting the market growth. With the growing infrastructure development projects across the country and reduced arable land in India, the demand for mechanical tools has rapidly increased, thereby impacting the market growth favorably. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include the rising population rate, escalating popularity of agriculture on a commercial level and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Agriculture Implements Manufacturers in India :

• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

• Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

• Sonalika International Tractors Limited

• Escorts Group

• Deere & Company

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tractors

• Rotavators

• Threshers

• Power Tillers

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Manual

• Mechanized

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• B2C

• B2B

Regional Insights:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

