$3.24+ Billion Cardiac Rehabilitation Market to Grow at 5.1% CAGR, Globally, by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market by Product (Elliptical Trainer, Stabilization ball, Treadmill, Heart rate monitor, Blood pressure monitor, Rower, Others), by Disease Type (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Myocardial Infarction, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting, Coronary Artery Disease, Others), by End User (Rehab Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cardiac rehabilitation industry was estimated at $1.97 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $3.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡-

The increasing incidence of heart disease and the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the global cardiac repair market. Also, the increase in diabetes and obesity, which is known to cause heart disease, has led to a large number of athletes developing new prevention tools, which has increased the market growth. better. At the same time, the increasing number of new product development by the company leaders has created many opportunities in the company.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

Government restrictions related to the pandemic were directed to nonessential healthcare services including non-urgent outpatient appointments. Thus, to combat the situation, health professionals and physical & rehabilitation medicine specialists were recommended to provide all of the cardiac rehabilitation programs virtually.

The lockdown also led to shutdown of the most rehab centers across the world, impeding the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market. However, the market has started recovering at a swift pace.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA,

𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 : U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 : Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 : Baxter International Inc., Core Health & Fitness, LLC, GE Healthcare, Halma Plc, Johnson Health Tech, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Life Fitness, Omron Corporation, Smith Group, and Technogym

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031-

Based on product, the treadmill segment held around one-fourth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to higher demand for this equipment during conducting cardiac rehabilitation programs across various settings. The blood pressure monitor, nevertheless, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Product

Elliptical Trainer

Stabilization ball

Treadmill

Heart rate monitor

Blood pressure monitor

Rower

Others

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Myocardial Infarction

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Disease

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Rehab Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

