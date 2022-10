$3.24+ Billion Cardiac Rehabilitation Market to Grow at 5.1% CAGR, Globally, by 2031

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market by Product (Elliptical Trainer, Stabilization ball, Treadmill, Heart rate monitor, Blood pressure monitor, Rower, Others), by Disease Type (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Myocardial Infarction, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting, Coronary Artery Disease, Others), by End User (Rehab Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cardiac rehabilitation industry was estimated at $1.97 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $3.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

๐๐ซ๐ž-๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก-

The increasing incidence of heart disease and the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the global cardiac repair market. Also, the increase in diabetes and obesity, which is known to cause heart disease, has led to a large number of athletes developing new prevention tools, which has increased the market growth. better. At the same time, the increasing number of new product development by the company leaders has created many opportunities in the company.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-19 ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ-

Government restrictions related to the pandemic were directed to nonessential healthcare services including non-urgent outpatient appointments. Thus, to combat the situation, health professionals and physical & rehabilitation medicine specialists were recommended to provide all of the cardiac rehabilitation programs virtually.

The lockdown also led to shutdown of the most rehab centers across the world, impeding the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market. However, the market has started recovering at a swift pace.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA,

๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž : U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž : Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ : Baxter International Inc., Core Health & Fitness, LLC, GE Healthcare, Halma Plc, Johnson Health Tech, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Life Fitness, Omron Corporation, Smith Group, and Technogym

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ 2031-

Based on product, the treadmill segment held around one-fourth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to higher demand for this equipment during conducting cardiac rehabilitation programs across various settings. The blood pressure monitor, nevertheless, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Product

Elliptical Trainer

Stabilization ball

Treadmill

Heart rate monitor

Blood pressure monitor

Rower

Others

๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Myocardial Infarction

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Disease

Others

๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

Rehab Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

