De-Oiled Lecithin Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth Insights, Share, Size, Outlook and Forecast

De-Oiled Lecithin Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “De-Oiled Lecithin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global de-oiled lecithin market size reached US$ 189.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 301.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.13% during 2022-2027. De-oiled lecithin is a fat that is neutral in color and flavor, free of oil, easy to handle, and rich in phospholipids compounds. It is found in both granular and powdered forms, which allows easy storage and transportation, thereby providing numerous advantages over other forms of lecithin, such as liquids. This oil-free variant also aids in emulsification, stabilization, wetting, softening, blending, enhancing dispersion in water, etc. Owing to this, de-oiled lecithin is extensively utilized as an antioxidant, surfactant, viscosity modifier, release agent, instant agent, etc., across various industries.

Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market Trends:

The escalating demand for convenient food products, such as biscuits, powdered beverages, ground meat products, etc., is among the primary factors catalyzing the de-oiled lecithin market. Besides this, de-oiled lecithin is also gaining traction in the formulation of nutraceuticals owing to its high polyunsaturated fatty acid concentration and enhanced functional properties, which is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, several leading manufacturers are introducing non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) de-oiled lecithin that can be employed as an additive in energy drinks, baby food, non-dairy creams, etc., thereby further bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the rising product utilization for making various commodities, including soaps, shampoos, moisturizers, conditioners, creams, etc., is expected to fuel the de-oiled lecithin market across the globe.

Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market Trends 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Avi Agri Business Limited

• American Lecithin Company

• Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Austrade Inc.

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• GIIAVA

• Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

• Lasenor Emul S.L.

• Novastell (Avril group)

• Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt Ltd

Breakup by Form:

• Powdered

• Granulated

Breakup by Method of Extraction:

• Acetone Extraction

• Carbon Dioxide Extraction

• Ultrafiltration Process

Breakup by Source:

• Soy

• Sunflower

• Rapeseed

• Egg

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Animal Feed

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

