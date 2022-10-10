Kaolin Market to Reach USD 5.77 Billion by 2029 | Kaolin Industry Share, Analysis, Growth and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the kaolin market report are Imerys S.A., BASF SE, Ashapura Group, EICL Limited, Sibelco, KaMin LLC, Thiele Kaolin Company, LASSELSBERGER Group, Quarzwerke GmbH, Sedlecký kaolin a. s., I-Minerals lnc., W. R. Grace & Co., 20 Microns and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kaolin market size was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.27 billion in 2022 to USD 5.77 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Imerys S.A. (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Ashapura Group (India)

EICL Limited (India)

Sibelco (Belgium)

KaMin LLC (U.S.)

Thiele Kaolin Company (U.S.)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary)

Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany)

Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic)

I-Minerals lnc. (Canada)

W. R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

20 Microns (India)

Kaolin Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.77 billion Base Year 2021 Kaolin Market Size in 2021 USD 18.19 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 193 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Kaolin Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Segments:

Paper Segment Held Leading Share Owing to Surging Consumer Goods Demand

Based on application, the market is categorized into paper, ceramic & sanitary ware, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics, and others. The paper segment accounted for the leading market share in 2021 owing to high demand for paper from packaging and printing applications.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand from Paper Industry to Assist Market Growth

The surging demand for fillers from the paper industry acts as a factor for the kaolin market growth. This material provides extended fiber, enhanced paper opacity, printability, and brightness of paper. The growth of the paper industry in emerging economies is predicted to fuel the market. This growth is due to the rising paper demand from packaging and printing applications. Additionally, paper filled and coated with this material reduces the particle size, thereby boosting robustness.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rising Product Usage

Asia Pacific held the largest kaolin market share and was predicted to have a value of USD 1.08 billion in 2021, which can be accredited to the surging product usage in ceramics, refractories, cement as well as paper applications.

Europe is anticipated to display significant market growth during the forecast period. This growth can be accredited to the rising demand for this material in the rubber, paper, plastic, and glass industries.

North America is projected to have a notable share in the global market, which can be linked with the surging technological progressions and growing flexible income in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both companies.

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: KaMin procured BASF’s kaolin minerals business, which produced revenue of USD 177.0 million in 2020. The purchase included manufacturing sites in Edgar, Daceyville, Toddville, Gordon, and related reserves, mines, and mills in Sandersville and Toomsboro in Georgia, U.S.

