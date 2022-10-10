Polyethylene Glycol Market is Expected to Reach USD 6,811.8 million at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030 - Top Players, Upcoming Trends, Geography, Growth Prospects & Forecast | Adroit Market Research

PEG increases the stability and shelf life of certain dental goods, demand for them is expected to rise in the medical and healthcare sector.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for materials with qualities like non-toxicity, wear resistance, and solubility in organic solvents is likely to drive expansion in the global polyethylene glycol (PEG) market . PEG's debut as a lubricant in the pharmaceutical business due to its manifestation of the aforementioned qualities is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the global polyethylene glycol (PEG) market. Due to the increasing application possibilities for water-based coatings, paints, and inks in the construction and automotive industries, it is estimated that demand for PEG will rise over the projected period. Paper and ceramic manufacturing both employ PEG as color stabilizers. The expansion of the paper industries in China and India as a result of strong domestic demand is anticipated to boost PEG usage. The global polyethylene glycol (PEG) market was valued US$ 4,536.8 million in 2021, and it will rise to US$ 6,811.8 million by 2030, at a 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Hydraulic fracturing has seen technological advancements that have increased the production of unconventional resources like shale gas and tight oil, which is predicted to enhance the supply of petrochemicals used to make PEG and offer up new global polyethylene glycol (PEG) market opportunities. Acme-Hardesty created bio-based PEG made from sugarcane, which is anticipated to be used as a sustainable solution and would present new chances for PEG over the projection period. The environmental rules controlling the production of pharmaceutical and personal care goods may further restrain the growth of the market, further challenging the rate of expansion of the polyethylene glycol market.

Key players operating in the global polyethylene glycol market are:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Lotte Chemical

Ineos, Croda

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant

Shanghai Bronkow Chemical

Taijie Chemical

Huangma Chemical

India Glycols

During the projection period, product demand will be boosted by a rapidly expanding market for products from the chemical and automotive industries as well as the growing use of Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) in the aerospace sector. Chemical, automotive, pharmaceutical, personal care, and plastics are just a few of the end-user sectors that can make use of PEG, a petroleum-based polyether molecule. The polyethylene glycol market will be boosted by rising product demand from the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

The largest application segment—medical & pharmaceutical—is currently leading the pack and will remain so throughout the projection period. The medical and pharmaceutical industry is rapidly growing as the pandemic continues. Since the pandemic began, medical spending has significantly increased globally. The medical & pharmaceutical business will grow in the near future as a result of several nations' rising healthcare spending. PEG can be used as filler and ointment, a solvent, a dispersion agent, a delivery liquid, and in laxatives. The market for polyethylene glycol will rise as its use in more applications increases.

In terms of market revenue and market share, North America currently holds a commanding lead, and this trend is expected to continue. This region's robust growth in a number of industries, including automotive, healthcare, and building and construction, is to blame for the market's expansion.

The Dow Chemical Company increased its U.S. plant's Polyethylene Glycols (PEGs) production capacity in October 2018. The company was able to handle increased PEG product demand thanks to the capacity expansion. Similar to this, BASF SE increased the amount of ethylene oxide and ethylene oxide derivatives it could produce at its plant in Belgium.

