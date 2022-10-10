Strategies For Global Baby Powder Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Baby Powder Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Baby Powder Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the baby powder market size is expected to grow from $1.21 billion in 2021 to $1.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The global baby powder market size is expected to grow to $1.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The increasing demand for baby hygiene products is significantly contributing to the growth of the baby powder market going forward.

The baby powder market consists of sales of baby powder products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for preventing diaper rashes on a baby’s skin. Baby powder refers to a fine powder composed mainly of talc or corn starch that is sprinkled or rubbed on the skin to absorb moisture and relieve chafing. It is a light powder that helps to dry or smooth the skin.

Global Baby Powder Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the baby powder market. Major companies operating in the baby powder sector are focused on launching innovative products to increase their market coverage.

Global Baby Powder Market Segments

The global baby powder market is segmented:

By Product: Talc-Based, Talc-Free

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End User: Infant, Toddler

By Geography: The global baby powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Baby Powder Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides baby powder global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the baby powder inudustry, baby powder global market share, baby powder global market segments and geographies, baby powder global market trends, baby powder market players, baby powder global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The baby powder market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Baby Powder Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon Corporation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Burt's Bees, Mothercare, PZ Cussons, The Himalaya Drug Company, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mee Mee, Chattem Inc., GLÜKi Organics, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Gerber Products Company, Naterra International Inc., Unilever plc, Chicco, Artsana USA Inc., Jahwa, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bathtime Kids, Libero, Lion Corporation, Mamaearth, Mann & Schröder GmbH, and Dabur Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

